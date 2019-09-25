Lamberth gives update at chamber luncheon

State Rep. William Lamberth, majority leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives, visited Portland on Sept. 17 to provide a legislative update at the Portland Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon.
"When I'm voting on different things downtown, every one of those bills is put through the prism of, one, does it cost us money, because that's our taxpayer dollars," he said. "To be able to cut taxes at a time when … unemployment here in Sumner County is at 2.5% … that's amazing, and it doesn't happen by accident."
Lamberth said the state focuses on scaling back the size of government to do so by consolidating positions or using new technology to do old jobs and has cut an estimated $35 million in taxes from this year's state budget (which is approximately $38.6 billion in total).
"(However), in our budget we're going to spend money," he said. "That's what we pool our resources for. (For example), we have $6.6 billion in the budget for K-12 education."
That investment can be seen in the recently approved raises for teachers in Sumner County, along with a statewide push for students to see trade schools and entering the workforce from high school as viable options.
"This community surrounds our young people with love and offers them an environment where they can grow and excel, regardless of what pathway they pick," Lamberth said. "That's the kind of stuff we've got to start selling to our kids as early as elementary school. You pick your path, excel at that path and work hard at it."
One issue Lamberth wants to put more focus on is mental health treatment, particularly for undiagnosed students.
"A lot of times parents miss the warning signs," he said. "Depression isn't just being sad. It's having a stack of bills and trying to commit suicide because you can't even fathom writing a check. It is a chemical imbalance in the brain where you have to intervene early, and if we can do that we can save lives."
Mental health treatment also extends to the prison population, and Lamberth said Tennessee has budgeted approximately $1 billion toward corrections facilities, including mental health services.
"We're not getting what we really need out of (the prison system), and every single day I hear horror stories about folks that were released from prison too early that go out and commit new crimes," he said. "On the other side of that, you have people in prison that have gone to prison who just haven't grown up yet and learned you need to live life in bounds."
Currently, the state is investing in educational programs within prisons meant to help inmates find jobs in an effort to cut down on the returning population.
"It may sound a little bizarre to educate prisoners, but 95% of them are at some point going to be released," he said. "We should prepare for that day and make sure they know it's not enough to just do time."
One area Lamberth is personally pushing for more investment in is driver's service centers, and he has been meeting with officials at Gov. Bill Lee's office in an effort to expand coverage.
"By next fall, you'll have to get one of those little starts on your license called a Real ID," Lamberth said, referring to a recently passed security measure. "It took me hours to go through and get that done, and it's ridiculous. We've got one driver's service center in all of Sumner County … (and) waiting for two-and-a-half hours, which is the average wait in Sumner County … if you're working a 9-to-5 job somewhere it's not doable."
Possible solutions include funding for more DMVs or offering people the ability to have certain services done at satellite locations.
Lamberth also took questions from attendees and weighed in on issues including gun laws, abortion and the economy.
With Tennessee is currently debating a pair of bills that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, Lamberth explained his position in support of passing them.
"When I had my first child, I'd carry a picture of the ultrasound in my wallet and show it off to people," he said. "It's hard for me to think that if you detect a heartbeat in the womb, it's not a life. If my heart stops beating you guys are going to assume I'm dead. I personally oppose abortion … I was raised in the church and I was raised to believe life begins at conception, and there's no other way for me to look at it."
Lamberth also drew on his upbringing when discussing his opposition to a majority of gun control legislation.
"We have a second amendment in this country, and it is integral to our freedom," he said. "If you were raised the way I was, every single gun is an assault rifle, because I've never met a pistol, shotgun or rifle that if you aimed it at me and pulled the trigger wouldn't potentially kill me."
Lamberth discussed measures the state has taken to disarm those convicted of felonies and assaults, or those committed to a mental institution, and said he opposes any action that would disarm a law-abiding citizen.
"What has worked (to address gun violence) is exactly what we already know works as a community," he said. "Get involved in these kids' lives, identify troubled children early on and give them the love and support they need. Let's worry about what's going on in their lives and nip that in the bud before it becomes a problem."
