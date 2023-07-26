PORNWS-07-26-23 MAYBERRY STEPS IN

Lauren Mayberry is the new principal at J. W. Wiseman Elementary School.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

On Wednesday, July 19, Lauren Mayberry was living another whirlwind day as the new principal of J. W. Wiseman Elementary School. She was still moving in, and everything was new: the school, her office, the staff. It was even New Student Registration Day. But Lauren Mayberry was exactly where she wanted to be.

“There are so many good things about coming to Wiseman,” Mayberry said, clearing a space on a table covered with student files. “For starters, Dr. Sabrina McClard, who was the principal before me, is a mentor to me. She was here for nine years and has moved on to become the Supervisor of Coaching and Leadership for the Sumner County School District. I’m so blessed that she’s still in our school district. She’ll be available to answer all my questions about Wiseman.”

