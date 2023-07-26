On Wednesday, July 19, Lauren Mayberry was living another whirlwind day as the new principal of J. W. Wiseman Elementary School. She was still moving in, and everything was new: the school, her office, the staff. It was even New Student Registration Day. But Lauren Mayberry was exactly where she wanted to be.
“There are so many good things about coming to Wiseman,” Mayberry said, clearing a space on a table covered with student files. “For starters, Dr. Sabrina McClard, who was the principal before me, is a mentor to me. She was here for nine years and has moved on to become the Supervisor of Coaching and Leadership for the Sumner County School District. I’m so blessed that she’s still in our school district. She’ll be available to answer all my questions about Wiseman.”
Before coming to Wiseman, Mayberry was the Assistant Principal at Guild Elementary in Gallatin for three years, and before that, served at Guild as the instructional coach.
Instructional coaching is a professional development model that supports teachers in improving their instructional practices. “Instructional coaching is not well understood by the general public,” admitted Mayberry. “One time I overheard some of the students talking at Guild Elementary. They didn’t understand what I did. I wasn’t a teacher, and I wasn’t a principal. One of the eight-year-olds said, ‘She’s like a guidance counselor for the teachers.’ I tucked that away because I thought it was such a great description.”
Instructional coaching is not new. The practice was adopted by Sumner County around 15 years ago. “We had to break down some barriers,” Mayberry said. “At that time, it was a new concept for educators. Coaching is normal in other fields. If you’re an athlete, for instance, you know you’ll be coached for your entire career. Why couldn’t teachers have a coach? And the data is overwhelming — it works. And over the past 10-plus years, Sumner County has refined the instructional coaching model so that now, every teacher and every principal in the district has coaching available.”
Mayberry’s first teaching position was in Clarksville. “There was an instructional coach in Clarkesville who had a huge impact on me. So, at my next school, which was Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin, I began to explore how to become a lead educator, which was a different term for the same thing. I applied for the lead educator role at Guild Elementary in Gallatin and got the job. I worked closely with the principal — Dr. Mel Sawyers, who was just named the principal of Hendersonville High School. He gave me a lot of leadership opportunities, and then when I became assistant principal, I felt like I was doing what I was meant to do. Truthfully, I feel a sense of calling to lead in the field of education. I want to help equip teachers to help students.”
Although being an instructional coach could be considered an ideal lead-up for becoming a principal, Mayberry said there was no actual pipeline in Sumner County. “The principal positions are based on individual evaluations,” she said. “But I knew that’s what I wanted, and I did everything I could to become qualified.”
Mayberry received her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay University in Clarksville, where she grew up. She went on to obtain her master’s degree from Bethel University, her Instructional Coaching Certificate from Lipscomb University, and attended the Sumner County Leadership Academy, becoming a Leadership Fellow. She also participated in the Leadership Academy at Union University.
In Mayberry’s opinion, Sumner County’s school district strives to help its teachers in many ways. “One powerful gift for teachers was the creation of a uniform curriculum,” she said. “It means that if a teacher or a student moves from one school to another within the district, the materials will be the same. It improves the situation for both the student and the teacher because the new student will already be familiar with the materials. Big help.”
Mayberry also feels that the third-grade retention issue was well handled in Sumner County. “We did everything possible to have exceptional communication with the parents, which is a testament to Scott Langford, the superintendent, and to the assistant superintendent, Frankie Skinner. Also, Jean Hesson, the elementary and technology supervisor, managed the communications tech superbly. She consistently gave us updated links so we could have the most immediate information. And the number of Sumner County students who ended up being retained has dropped drastically from what we thought at the end of May. Those totals will be released soon.”
Mayberry is an enthusiast for a hands-on approach to learning. “Education has moved away from the lecture approach, which I think is a good thing. My approach is to take a look at who’s doing the talking — the teacher or the student. Because whoever is doing the talking is probably doing the learning.”
Mayberry lives on a farm located “on the Portland side of Gallatin” with her husband, Bryson, who is in banking, and her twin sons, Ralston and Rhodes, who are two years old.
“Do I get tired? Absolutely, yes,” she said. “But, I really love my work. To me, any day of teaching beats another day of doing anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.