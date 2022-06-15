U.S. Rep. Rose Votes ‘no’ on House Democrats’ Gun Control Bill
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Rep. John Rose on June 7 voted “no” on House Democrats’ partisan gun control bill.
Rose released the following statement:
“House Democrats decided to infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens instead of addressing mental health and school security issues, the root causes of gun violence and school shootings. I am proud to vote ‘no’ to defend the constitutional rights of law-abiding Tennesseans.”
BACKGROUND
H.R. 2377 would establish a federal red-flag law under which an individual could petition a court to enact an ex parte extreme protection order, a federal court order that prohibits a person from purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm or ammunition, with the only evidence required being an affidavit explaining why the petitioner believes the individual in question poses a risk and a description of their interactions with that individual. Additionally, the court is required to decide the same day the petition is submitted, giving the court less than 24 hours to determine whether an individual’s Second Amendment rights should be violated. The bill also provides for the issuance of long-term extreme protection orders under which the subject of the petition is afforded slightly more due process but only after having been subjected to a complete lack of due process under the initial ex parte order.
Rose secures authorizations for water infrastructure projects
Washington, D.C. — the United States House of Representatives on June 8 passed the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022, which includes language submitted by U.S. Representative John Rose to authorize environmental infrastructure projects in Trousdale, Macon and Sumner counties and the cities of Carthage and Portland. These projects will help these growing communities adapt their water infrastructure to meet the needs of increasing demand. Congress has approved WRDA legislation every two years since 2014 to authorize water resources infrastructure projects carried out by the United States Army Corps of Engineers. This year, the bill that passed the U.S. House of Representatives will include authorizations for a project to expand Trousdale County’s water lines to meet the increasing need for drinking water in surrounding counties like Sumner and Macon, a project to upgrade Carthage’s water and sewer lines, some of which are more than seventy years old, and a project to upgrade Portland’s existing PVC pipe with 12” ductile iron, as well as installing a new 12” ductile pipe in conjunction with other ongoing water projects in Portland. More information on WRDA can be found on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s website. U.S. Representative John Rose is serving his second term representing Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their two sons, Guy and Sam. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties. Representative Rose is an eighth-generation farmer, small business owner, and attorney, and currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee.
Hagerty statement on plan to create Consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, today released the following statement after the Biden Administration confirmed it is moving the Palestinian Affairs Unit out of the U.S. Ambassador to Israel’s chain of command and renaming it the “U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs”:
“Last year, I forced the Biden Administration to admit that the United States cannot open an official U.S. consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem without the consent of the government of Israel, but the Administration now appears to be trying to create an unofficial U.S. consulate. I unequivocally oppose this plan for what appears to be a new unofficial U.S. diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital. This plan is inconsistent with the full and faithful implementation of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 and suggests that the Administration is once again trying to undermine America’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal and undivided capital.”
BACKGROUND
In October, under questioning from Hagerty, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the United States would “need to get the consent of the host government to open any diplomatic facility” in Jerusalem. The Government of Israel opposes the re-opening of a U.S. consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem after the consulate was closed and merged into the U.S. Embassy to Israel under the Trump Administration’s full and faithful implementation of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.
Senator releases state on latest Consumer Price Index
U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., a member of the Senate Banking Committee, on June 8 released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing an 8.6% annualized rate of inflation for May:
“Empty wallets and empty tanks — it’s the sad reality that far too many Americans are experiencing in Biden’s America. Tennesseans on fixed incomes, those trying to plan a vacation, and people who must drive to work daily — all are being forced to make life-altering choices because of these spiraling costs. The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $5 — once unthinkable — and diesel is even higher, putting more stress on already strained supply chains. The Biden Administration is lost in an alternate reality where they continue to deflect and scapegoat others while ignoring the inflationary impact of their devastating war on American energy, regulatory attacks on American business, and collapsing of our Southern border. Rather the Biden Administration argues that more legislation targeting American job creators and more government stimulus is the answer, all while the American worker suffers.”
