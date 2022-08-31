This summer’s farmers market concluded Aug. 25, and it was a mixed bag of results for vendors. Michelle Harbin of Harbin Hollow also is stepping down after managing the event for three years.
It was the sixth season for the market, and Harbin said some bad luck along the way kept the market from gaining a lot of momentum as the summer progressed.
“This year, there was a lot of factors, unfortunate last-minute events happened — a trailer wrecked or somebody lost all their ice, so there was a lot of times that we had less vendors that we normally do, and when you’re not consistent it’s hard to get a crowd following,” Harbin said. “So I do feel like the market wasn’t as well attended as in years past.”
Harbin, who has two children at home and a business to run, said she needs more time to help gain footing with her business, which markets its natural-food products.
“This will be my last year managing the market. I feel like it deserves a little more time and energy than I have to give at this point in my life,” Harbin said. “One of the biggest challenges, obviously I’m trying to save Harbin Hollow. The store is not doing very well. and I can’t even keep prices raised enough for me to keep my margins where they are. It’s just a struggle. I believe in our mission, and I believe in that supporting our community farmers and artisans will pay off if we can hang on through these tough economic times.”
Hannah Ladd of CS Farms, who markets her bath and body products at the market under Little White House Apothecary, will take over the managerial duties next summer. The market runs from the beginning of the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival to the last Thursday in August.
“She’s extremely passionate,” Harbin said. “She’s eager and hungry, and she’s ready to take over the market. So I’m very excited to see what Hannah brings to the role.”
Harbin was instrumental in publicizing the market during her three years.
“My strength as a leader of an organization is my media and PR background,” Harbin said. “When I took over, we didn’t have an Instagram account. We weren’t registered with the Department of Agriculture,” and with that now in place, “it opened doors to grant funding for advertising.”
The market is important for area farmers.
“These farmers have to have a marketplace to sell,” she said. “A couple of them do have on-farm market places, where you can go to their farm stores. But for them to be able to have a weekly gathering where they know they have purchasers is huge.”
