This summer’s farmers market concluded Aug. 25, and it was a mixed bag of results for vendors. Michelle Harbin of Harbin Hollow also is stepping down after managing the event for three years.

It was the sixth season for the market, and Harbin said some bad luck along the way kept the market from gaining a lot of momentum as the summer progressed.

