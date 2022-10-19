Republican Gov. Bill Lee barely responded Oct. 11 when asked if he would debate Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin before the Nov. 8 election. Questioned about whether he would go head to head with Martin to give Tennessee voters a chance to see them on stage together, Lee said, “I’m most focused on being the governor right now.”
Speaking after a ceremony for Dismas House, a nonprofit prison release program in Nashville, Lee declined to say how seriously he takes the race with the Democratic challenger, noting only that he is “happy and pleased” with the work his administration has done. Lee recently kicked off his campaign with a TV ad. “I’ve said it’s the highest honor I have to serve as governor, and I’m asking the people of Tennessee to give me an opportunity to do it four more years,” Lee said Tuesday. “It’s an incredibly important thing. It matters who governs, so it’s an incredibly important opportunity I have and I continue to pursue it.” Lee isn’t the only Republican candidate to refuse a debate or media interviews this fall. Multiple Republican candidates for key offices in Tennessee have declined to debate their Democratic opponents. Martin, a physician who narrowly won the Democratic primary, challenged Lee again in a Tuesday afternoon press conference on education to debate him, as Lee did with 2018 Democratic nominee Karl Dean. Martin has sought a debate repeatedly in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.