BUENA VISTA — An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Lexington man accused of arson and burglary.
On July 7, TBI agents joined the Carroll County Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Office of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe in investigating a residential fire that occurred in the 600 block of Buena Vista School Road in Buena Vista.
Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. During the investigation, information was quickly developed identifying David Ables, 65, as the person responsible for the fire.
Ables was taken into custody July 7 and booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of arson and aggravated burglary. He was released on $50,000 bond.
— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
