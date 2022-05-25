The Sumner County Commission has combined the five Sumner County Libraries into one Sumner County Library System, dubbed, “Five For One and One For All.”
This new endeavor will help offer more services through the system, including a simpler inter-library loan system, expanded programs and a system-wide library card.
“This change will bring the best to our Sumner County communities,” Portland Librarian Anita Lamberth said about the future modifications.
Each of the five libraries in Sumner County, has their own unique treasure chest of discoveries. Having its own unique traits in the hometowns, within the greater Sumner County community.
The Portland Library has a museum on-site. Hendersonville’s branch has a sensory-friendly room for children.
The Gallatin Library is at 123 East Main Street in the heart of the city, just off the public square. Throughout the year, readers are encouraged to come to experience magical encounters, make friends, win prizes, unwind and revel in all the library has to offer, including constant exciting events and the latest books and movies for all ages.
The branch has a grand piano in the lobby and a second-story balcony, along with cozy reading nooks throughout.
The Hendersonville Library at 140 Saundersville Road, near Indian Lake Village is a spacious two-story structure, built in a rustic-modern design, and boasts a panoramic view of an adjacent wooded park and walking trail. A veranda provides a spot for guests to enjoy relaxing moments. Upon entering the library, a grand staircase provides a focal point. The library also has an art wall featuring the work of local artists and was gifted two grand pianos from residents to promote the Arts Alive program. Just beyond the staircase, the library courtyard displays a cherry tree gifted to the city of Hendersonville by the Consulate-General of Japan in Nashville and the Tsuru-Hendersonville Friendship Committee. The courtyard has lots of seating, stone planters and a memory garden dedicated to all who have given their time, talent and support to the library. The library provides ample space for activities, reading and studying, including a large meeting room, an asset to the various nonprofit organizations and clubs that utilize it.
The Millersville Library at 1174 Louisville Highway is Sumner County’s newest library. It opened in July 2015. Nestled in the beautiful valley below the forested ridge area of Sumner County, the library offer is a convenient location on the western side of Highway 31W two miles from the Interstate 65 interchange.
The library neighbors other popular attractions including Slaters Creek, Nashville North KOA, and the Millersville community center, which offers a quarter-mile walking trail, public playground and a basketball court. Inside, guests will find an inviting atmosphere with friendly service, a free lending collection of books and media, free information and Internet accessibility and programs for everyone.
The Portland Library is located at 301 Portland Boulevard in Richland Park, where several significant works of art are found. At the entrance a sculpture by Olen Bryant, illuminates the Brumbaugh-Bryant courtyard which showcases original limestone benches; in the gallery, Library Priestess by Olen Bryant and a colossal bronze from the Cultural Heroes series of Alan LeQuire keep watch over the charge desk. The traditional library also provides a two-room museum. The Bailey History and Genealogical Room collection consist primarily of local, Sumner County, and Tennessee history. A new state-of-the-art microfilm reader enhances visitors’ research. The Samuel C. Collins room showcases and documents the life of this Portland native who became a professor at MIT and was internationally recognized as the “father of cryogenics.”
The Portland Library of Sumner County kicks off its 2022 Summer Reading Program, where Portland participants will walk through the new “Ocean of Possibilities” cave to enter the library. The Summer Reading Program this year also has them swimming with jellyfish, looking for lost treasure, and playing in a submarine.
Summer Reading signups are under way, and participants can start logging their reading on June 1. There will be lots of programs and prizes.
The Westmoreland Library is at 2305 Epperson Springs Road, and when the new system is eventually implemented, the use of a current library card will now give access to four additional libraries as well.
These five libraries are now being operated by the Sumner County Commission, which appoints and oversees the Board of Trustees, as it sets policy for library operations. Funding for these libraries are provided primarily by the Sumner County Government, and each city government, with help from the Friends of the Library.
From library releases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.