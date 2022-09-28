The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, including in Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.
In Tennessee, nearly $11.7 million will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. This network will connect 6,056 people, 74 businesses, five schools and 373 farms to high-speed internet in DeKalb, Cannon, Smith and Rutherford counties.
The Dekalb Telephone Cooperative will make high-speed internet affordable by participation in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs to provide low-cost internet to its service area.
The funding, the third round from the department’s ReConnect program, combined with additional money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law enacted last year, would make a major difference in connecting rural populations and businesses, Vilsack said. “We now have for the first time a genuine opportunity to literally cover all of America,” Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, told reporters on a Wednesday press call. “With the ReConnect program round three and the resources available under the infrastructure law, I think we’ve come a long way to improving and increasing the level of service.”
The department will also provide more funding to rural internet programs through the bipartisan infrastructure law “in the coming months,” according to a department news release. More ReConnect awards would also be announced in coming weeks, the department said.
The current funding stream was targeted to upgrade existing infrastructure, Vilsack said.
“The beauty of this process is USDA has a very specific role,” he said. “That goal is to essentially increase the capacity of existing facilities.”
The two largest allotments were both grants for Alaska communities.
