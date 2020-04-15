While the Covid-19 crisis has stifled and shut down its fair share of businesses and reduced restaurants to curbside pickup, there are a few places in Portland that have managed to do quite well in the face of such adversity.
One business that has had its work stay solid and rolling throughout the process is 3-D Pressure Washing, owned by Thomas Dillard, who is also a Portland city councilman.
He said the pressure washing business is doing well because with so many people working from home and some laid off from their jobs due to the pandemic, people are using the time to work around the house, gardening and cleaning up. Pressure washing then becomes something they want to make their homes look and feel cleaner.
“I was really expecting business to be better this year than it was last year (before this hit), but due to people being home and being around their home, as bad as it sounds, they want to get stuff done that they can’t get anything done any other time,” Dillard said.
With people being at home more, Dillard has had to adjust a little bit in how he does the job.
“With everybody being at home, it’s different. Usually in my job, the people are not there when I come to do the washing. It’s not that I don’t prefer them there, but sometimes it makes it easier if they’re not,” he said. “But now people are at home and their mulching and getting things done that they hadn’t done previously.”
But people being home has also generated a lot extra business through word of mouth and seeing his work first-hand.
“I usually clean about 10 to 15 houses a week. I do about three to four a day and I’ve got plenty work. It’s just the weather and the spacing. I could do as many a day as I wanted to. People keep calling. A lot of it has to do with the word of mouth. I’ve done a lot of cleaning for a lot of people, and usually getting people to tell people is the hardest part,” Dillard said. “But the other day, I did a lady’s house and got three jobs just by being there. Two or three people around there came up and were saying, ‘Can you do my house?’ People being at home helped, because they sought me out.”
Dillard also said he has purchased some sanitizer and will offer that part of the cleaning at no extra charge.
While Dillard’s business has involved being outdoors, another Portland business that has been affected by the coronavirus has had to completely revamp its business model due to the restrictions, but has been pleasantly surprised at the response.
Sumner Crest Winery, located near I-65, has had to change to curbside service, but Tiffany Hall says the response has been good.
“We have always said that about 80% of our business is I-65 tourist traffic, but we have been blown away by the amount of local support that we have received during this time. We have really been amazed by the local support and we are so grateful,” Hall said.
The shutdown of gatherings in buildings has caused the normal tastings at Sumner Crest to go by the wayside for now.
“Obviously, with the shutdown, no one can come in and have tastings. We’re limited to curbside service. But when people call in, they usually already know what they want. They can order and pay over the phone,” Hall said. “We come out and bring it to their car with their receipt, and then we go in and sanitize our hands and do it all over again with the next customer.”:
Sumner Crest is on reduced hours while able to only do curbside service.
“We have adjusted our hours. We’re open 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 4 on Sunday,” Hall said, noting that the business was closed on Easter Sunday due to the holiday.
Elsewhere around Portland, some businesses are working to stay afloat while missing some main parts of their business. Wally Gilliam Realty and Auction is still showing houses, but has had to halt its auctions for now due to the ban on gatherings.
“We are completely shut down on auctions right now. We are still showing houses, and those are by appointment only. If anyone wants to see a house, we can set an appointment and meet them to show the house,” Gilliam said. “It’s been a shocker for us and a pretty rough time. We’ve had lots of auctions postponed for now.”
The restaurant business is another are that has been affected a great deal by the coronavirus. Daniel Garcia, who owns both El Azteca and Senior Fajitas in Portland, plus Mexican restaurants in Hartsville and Orlinda, said that with only takeout orders available, his restaurants have lost approximately 50% of their daily business since the orders against dining in began about a month ago.
“We’re down 50% across the board. In Orlinda, we’re actually doing a bit better. We opened this restaurant, based on fact that that in about a three-mile radius 3,000 to 5,000 people live,” Garcia said. “It has really been rough on the wait staff, but I’m happy to say that we haven’t let anybody go. We’ve been trying to switch them in and out and getting him in here in turns and trying to figure out a system for delivery.”
Garcia said that his employees are like family, and that many of them have worked for him for several years.
“We’ve had the same people for their career here. We’re basically family with everyone here. When you somewhere sometimes with a younger staff, you can’t control where they go,” Garcia said. “But overall we’ve been blessed. It’s kind of a deal where it’s ready-made food. We Just have to adapt here and there and keep everybody in the loop.”
Garcia said the kitchen staff is still doing its work at the all the restaurants. The restaurants are offering children lunches during the day as well. But plans to start a food truck and have it up and running for
