Voters on Nov. 8 will have the choice of whether to approve an increase in the local option sales tax rate, and the Portland City Council at its meeting on Oct. 17 heard from some on the council who voiced support for the hike.

The ordinance on the ballot reads: “Shall Ordinance No. 22-41 be approved to establish a uniform local option sales tax rate of 2.75% within all parts of the City, except where the sales tax rate is limited or modified by statute, with the additional proceeds from the increase in the sales tax to be used for public safety and street paving.”

