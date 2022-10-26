Voters on Nov. 8 will have the choice of whether to approve an increase in the local option sales tax rate, and the Portland City Council at its meeting on Oct. 17 heard from some on the council who voiced support for the hike.
The ordinance on the ballot reads: “Shall Ordinance No. 22-41 be approved to establish a uniform local option sales tax rate of 2.75% within all parts of the City, except where the sales tax rate is limited or modified by statute, with the additional proceeds from the increase in the sales tax to be used for public safety and street paving.”
It’s a half a percentage point increase that is on the ballot — from 2.25% to 2.75%, and Alderman Jody McDowell voiced his support.
“I just want to say that I do want to give my endorsement for this tax increase that we’re asking for on the ballot,” he said. “I know there’s been a lot of discussion amongst folks with that thing, and some are dead-set against it. Maybe they just don’t understand it. I’m saying that we are constantly being asked from the community what are some things that we can do to offer some other services for the community, and this is an avenue that we looked at to about trying to fund some projects in the city, some things that will help you in the long run in a major way without being such a huge tax burden on the taxpayer.”
Mayor Mike Callis also commented on the issue. He compared the city of Portland to White House, which is a frequent comparison in the city, he said.
“Sometimes we get asked how can we do this, and whatever that is cost money, and one thing is, like it or not, we’re often compared to White House, and it’s often brought to our attention, White House has this, White House has a splash pad or White House has these greenways,” Callis said. “So I just want to share with you a couple of things about the difference.
“So since 1999, all of the city of White House has had the 2.75 sales tax in place, since 1999. They’ve been receiving a half a% extra coming in over there. Also, their property tax rate is $1.29. Ours is $1.06. So revenues slightly different between the two cities and they’ve been able to put some of that to good use.”
McDowell said an increase in that tax would be a low-impact on Portland residents, gather tax revenue from those coming into the city to work and give the city more flexibility to provide more projects for the community.
“We won’t have to raise property taxes to come up with the money for paving roads, for our fire, for things like that,” McDowell said. “This is a very tiny, tiny tax on the sales of goods in the city that everybody that comes through out town, I think we’ve always heard that the population of Portland triples or something like that during the day because of all the factories and industry we have here. That’s one way for us to recoup money from all those folks who are coming in, so please don’t look at this as some huge tax burden to itself. It’s actually something to give us some relief from some of the other burdens we have in the city. So I’m just asking everyone to please consider that when they go vote.”
No other aldermen addressed the issue at the meeting.
