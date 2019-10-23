Finding a Tennessean who loves reading as much as Tallen Haag might only be possible in a fiction novel.
The Orlinda native made a strong case for that on Wednesday, Oct. 16, when she beat out hundreds of students from across the state and received a $1,000 scholarship through Tristar Reads.
"(Tristar Reads) is promoting literacy, because whenever it's the summertime and school's out there's less motivation for kids to read," Tennesseans for Student Success Communications Director Lani Short said. "This is our way of encouraging students to keep up their skills, and it's very exciting to offer kids of all ages the ability to do that."
A total of 894 students participated this year, and Haag won the elementary school division prize by logging 471 summer reading hours - the most someone in her age group has completed so far.
"It's on an honor system," Short said. "Each week (from May 1 through Sept. 7) we send out an email newsletter, and whoever has the most time recorded at the end wins."
Haag and her family have been regulars at the Portland Public Library for years, so Youth Services Manager Linda Ackerman helped coordinate a program celebrating her accomplishment.
"I felt nervous and excited at the same time (when they brought out the check," Haag said. "I spent a couple of hours reading each day … my favorite books are mystery, chapter books and learning books about different places. I like how you can imagine whatever you want while the words are coming off the page."
Although college is years away, Haag already has an idea what she may spend her winnings on.
"If I get the chance, I might use the money to go to Belmont University," she said. "I play the piano and I'd like to learn more about that."
The library staff was able to keep the scholarship check a secret from Haag until the last moment by inviting other students to share their reasons for reading.
Some took the opportunity to share stories, while other read excerpts from favorite books. Elected officials like State Rep. William Lamberth and Portland Mayor Mike Callis were also in attendance.
"I just have this immense pride in (Haag)," Ackerman said. "Portland's not a big town like Nashville or Chattanooga, so it's great to see her earn that recognition."
The Portland Public Library works throughout the year to involve students in programs like Tristar Reads, whether to combat the "summer slide" or promote literacy.
"Our biggest thing is the summer reading program, which encourages them to read when they're not in school," Ackerman said. "We have preschool and school age programs throughout the year, and I always encourage people to sign up for the Books from Birth program (which provides one free book per month by mail to students up to age 5)."
Tennesseans for Student Success Policy and Outreach Manager Jessica Whitmill said being able to visit local libraries and help them support students like Haag is a rewarding experience.
"We're really excited to celebrate the hard work of our students, both in the classroom and in the summer months," she said. "It's great to see that success and academic achievement."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.