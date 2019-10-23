Local veteran wraps 15-year passion project with 'Uriah'

Local author and Army veteran Richard Salcido's latest novel, "Uriah," is a passion project dating back 15 years that aims to shed light on an overlooked Biblical figure while imparting life lessons.
The book focuses on the love triangle between King David, Bathsheba and her husband Uriah, set against the backdrop of Israel's war with Ammon.
"I actually got the concept for 'Uriah' in the late '90s, and started writing it in 2003," Salcido said. "Life got in the way ... I was having to work two to three jobs to make ends meet between 2008 and 2015, and that was during the Great Recession."
Salcido worked on the novel off and on over the years, and his commitment was rewarded when Covenant Books published it on Sept. 25 (the book can be ordered now through online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble, by searching the author's name).
"No matter what my circumstances were, it was something I wanted to accomplish," he said. "It was just something I felt inside that I needed to do. Things you set your mind to don't always materialize right away, but if you stick with it and you're tenacious they do tend to happen."
The story of Uriah was always one that stood out to Salcido, which drove him to continue working through obstacles over the years to complete his project.
"A lot of stories are Greek tragedies, and this is one I think falls in that category," he said. "Here he, is a faithful man of integrity, faithful to King David and faithful to his wife, but the two of them betray him ... there's a lot of intrigue and emotion behind it."
Salcido's novel is rooted in historical sources, but he allowed himself creative license with the order of events to create a stronger narrative.
"I enjoyed the research," he said. "I'm a bit of a history buff, so I enjoyed looking into ancient Israel circa 1,000 B.C. (At first) I kind of stalled there, because in 2005 it was hard to find that information ... (but) with the advancement of the internet and search engines, I added more to the book than I was originally intending. I was able to research how they held their funerals and mourned for the dead, conducted banquets and celebrations ... I wanted as much historical accuracy as possible."
Another challenge Salcido worked through was finding the best way to illustrate the romance driving the story.
"It's a romance novel, so I wanted it to be that and not just gloss over the intimate parts, but also didn't want to violate my conscience as far as my faith," he said. "So it was a fine line I had to try and not cross over ... to convey what happened but use some benign words."
The Song of Solomon (also known as the Song of Songs), a book in the Old Testament depicting intimacy between a man and a woman, was Salcido's main inspiration when writing about those instances.
"There is an adultery scene in the book, and I tried to write it in a manner similar to the Song of Solomon," he said. "I wanted to convey to the reader that it was an intimate encounter without using strong language to describe it."
With the book finished, Salcido hopes it will affirm the importance of family and friends to readers.
"As I think back over the years, it's not necessarily about my accomplishments or achievements, but the people I've worked with," he said. "Of that, family is the most important, and I believe that's a good place to be and a good outlook to have on life. Just with my own experience working multiple jobs, I didn't get to spend a lot of time with family and friends, so that taught me the time you can spend with them should be a premium."
"Uriah" is Salcido's second published work following "He, Me, and My Donkeys," a biography of Vietnam War veteran and pastor Herbert Mays, also released through Covenant Books.
"We spent about a year-and-a-half working on his biography," Salcido said. "About two or three months into that project, I got into a financial situation where I could write full-time, and my wife agreed to continue working her job and I would write full-time pursuing this dream ... I appreciate her greatly for supporting that."
Since becoming a full-time writer, Salcido found himself drawn to religious and military themes, in part because of his own time in the Army.
"My dad was a Vietnam veteran, so I was familiar with Vietnam," he said. "Pastor Herb and and I were both in the Army, so when he spoke to me about a lot of stuff he experienced, I knew exactly what he was talking about."
Salcido was on active duty from 1988-96, and served as the assistant commandant for the Military Police Training Program at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. During his years of service, he wrote numerous military documents from lesson and training plans to orders and memorandums.
"I'm currently working on another manuscript called 'Upon the Altar of Freedom,'," he said. "There was a combat vet named Jeremy Smith in Franklin, Kentucky ... he deployed three times, and was wrestling really bad with PTSD and nerve damage. He was suffering a lot emotionally and physically and passed away in August 2018. I went to the funeral and was amazed to see about 50-60 of his former Army brothers there."
Salcido began the upcoming book as a biography exploring Smith's life and the impact he left on those who attended the funeral, but he said the focus has shifted toward the effects of military service on veterans and their loved ones.
"I feel a calling to write, and as I pursued that this is what materialized," he said. "The Bible does say the steps of the righteous man are ordered of God, and I feel like this is what God has ordered before me. I do have a heart for the combat veterans, and if I do become a successful writer I'd like to become a combat veteran advocate and help them as best I can."
