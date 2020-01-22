Below are the names of local area Western Kentucky University students who were named to the Dean’s and President’s List. Included are the students’ names and their hometown cities.
- Students making the Dean’s List have a grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 in a 4.0 scale. Students on the President’s List have GPAs of 3.8 to 4.0 and are indicated by an asterisk ().
To be eligible for the either list, students must have at least 12 hours of coursework that semester.
The following students from Portland made the list:
- Monna C. Thompson, Elijah J. Brown, Caelum S. Utley, Morgan A. Garrison, Victoria A. McCullough, Madison M. Repp, Cassandra M. Duffy, Clara H. Smith, Kerrigan P. Moore,Colin J. Rogers, Raven L. Brayman, James R. Brewster, Jason D. Cummings, Megan N. Todd, Hemangiben B. Patel, Leah A. Hayden, Emily R. Bentley, Crista C. Johnson, Cheyenne A. Brush, Keith A. Contreras, Ernesto Valencia Lopez, Jon J. Collins, Nicholas G. Halverson, Portland, Sierra M. Austin, James K. Woods, Portland, TN 37148-4971 37148 Allie O. Johnson Portland, TN 37148-1500 37148 Alyssa N. Patricella Abigail D. Threet, Joseph-Evan C. Venable, Benjamin C. Butner, McKenzie D. Morris, Baylee G. Meyer, Simone M. Hintz, Andrew J. Koontz, Kailyn R. Fournier, Caitlin P. Gregory, Anthony L. Zaradich, Kimber S. Morris, Sasha L. Miles.
The following students from Bethpage made the list:
- Sarah M. Stevens, Katlin T. Smith, Charles B. Baird Bethpage, Baylee J. Akins, Brenton N. Kennedy.
The following students from Cottontown made the list:
Julianna M. Lowe, Katelyn E. Latture, Jessica N. Runkle, Missy B. Thomas, Daniel H. Zeidan, Alexis T. Young, Caylie D. Stockton, Morgan R. Whiticker, David G. Upton, Noah A. Faerber, Emily T. Johnson, Amanda N. Pierson, Spencer B. Thompson.
