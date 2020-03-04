Longtime florist Joanne Miller, who retired a month ago after 30 years in the profession, is ending that retirement this week by opening a new flower shop on Main Street, called Blooms on Main.
Miller’s son, Derrick, owns the Exit Realty building next door and also owns the building Blooms on Main will call home. So when Miller retired from Sarah’s Busy Bee Florist in January, she decided that maybe being completely retired wasn’t in the cards for now after all — especially when Derrick offered her the use of the building next door..
“I hadn’t planned on doing it, but he said, ‘You don’t want to retire completely. So this place is yours. ‘I said, OK. That’s fine with me,’ ” she said. “I took a month off and I realized there’s only so much you can do at home. I decided, since he offered this space for me, I’ll take it.’
Blooms on Main will be a full service florist, handling all sort of things pertaining to the business.
“Anything and everything.” Miller said. “We are going to do silks, funeral work, plants, everything. Fresh flowers.”
Miller started one street over where Highway 109 borders McGlothlin Street at Busy Bee Florida. She then bought Sarah’s Florist and combined the two to make it Sarah’s Busy Bee Florist. Even after selling Sarah’s Busy Bee to her granddaughter in 1997, she still worked there even after the business was sold again.
Now that she is back in the florist business again, Miller said, “I missed my regular customers and want to make some new ones too.”
In her time in the industry, she said the floral business has changed plenty.
“There’s more take home stuff and fresh flowers. Used to, when I started out, there were fresh flowers, and that was about it. And then after that, it started with the take home stuff, and I think people do more take home now than ever,” Miller said. “It’s something you can keep and remember them by. We do more of that now than we do the fresh flowers, but will still do some fresh flowers.”
For now, Miller plans to work the business alone, but said she may look to employ some part-time help. After all, she said, if she can handle certain holidays where flowers are big business, she should be fine to handle the day-to-day operations.
“If you’ve worked Valentine’s Day or Mothers’ Day, you can take on just about anything, because those two days are a nightmare,” Miller said.
Blooms on Main will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. till noon Saturdays.
To reach Miller, contact her at Blooms on Main at 615-323-9695 or on her cell phone at 615-476-8158.
