Some people just seem to be born with a mission.
Portland resident Erwin O’Conner discovered his in 1956, and although he’s now 85, living at the Highland Rim Terrace retirement center, he’s still not finished. Not by a long shot.
O’Conner began his career in radio broadcasting at WAPO in Chattanooga in 1956, where he served as program director until WTVC television stole him away in 1964 to be their Control Room Engineer. But radio was in his blood. By day he worked in TV, but he was moonlighting in radio.
His dream was to be a part of an all-gospel station, and in 1967, while holding down his TV job, he developed the all-Gospel WDOD-FM channel in Chattanooga. He continued to work both jobs until 1976, when he fulfilled his dream and bought his own station — WENO in Chattahoochee, Fla.
WENO was one of the few all-gospel radio stations in the country, and O’Conner was courted by the gospel royalty of Nashville. According to longtime friend and neighbor Roma Look, “The gospel singers always gave Erwin their records, because he would play their music on his station.”
As a result, O’Conner was seen regularly backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and traveled on tour buses with such groups as the Florida Boys and the Sego Brothers and Naomi (right after they released their single, “Sorry, I Never Knew You” — the first gospel song to sell a million copies).
Then, in 1988, he decided to retire, as he puts it, “for the first time.” He sold WENO.
But retirement did not suit him. He got a job operating the American Heritage Stage Shows Drug Free Program, touring with them as the Magic Medicine Man — a magician, ventriloquist and clown. For two years, O’Conner and his troupe performed in almost any venue, in front of audiences ranging in age from 7 to 87. Many a high school auditorium saw the Magic Medicine Man’s stunts. The photo albums make it clear that O’Conner was a hit, and like most ventriloquists, he had his favorite dummies, which he still has in his room at “the Terrace.”
But gospel eadio was calling him again, and in 1995 he accepted a position as general manager for WCVC radio in Tallahassee, an all-religious station. In 2015, the station was sold, and O’Conner decided to retire — for the second time.
This retirement scarcely lasted at all. O’Conner, a savvy broadcaster, discovered internet radio and started his own station, naming it “The Old Gospel Radio Station.” He kept the station operating until his move to Portland in 2019.
This time, he was determined to retire — but again, it didn’t take. From his residence at Highland Rim Terrace, O’Conner broadcasts more than ever. A mere month after moving to Portland from his home of 20 years in Lanark Village, Fla., he began broadcasting two Sunday shows for Portland’s WQKR, one at 6 a.m. and another at noon. Not content with the twice-a-day programs at the radio station, he soon began a 24-hour-a-day channel of Christian music for the residents at Highland Rim Terrace. Additionally, his gospel station is on the internet, around the world — seven days a week.
And employing his unique ability to locate talent wherever he lands, O’Conner discovered that Elsie Musselman, a well-known local Bible teacher and musician, was a resident of Highland Rim Terrace and convinced her to start a Bible study — from his room.
Erwin O’Conner is still at his mission, busier than ever. “Retirement,” he says, “is wonderful.”
