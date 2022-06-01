Marty Bulliington feels right at home in his new role as golf course manager at Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course, and for good reason.
“This is where I grew up,” he said. “As a matter of fact, my mom still lives right there beside No. 3 green.”
The 58-year-old Portland native honed his skills at the course, and he has a long golf career, both as a pro and as a course manager. He also has caddied for PGA pro Kenny Perry of Franklin, Ky.
Bullington turned pro in 1986 and began playing on the mini tour. He won four tournaments in 1999, but then accepted an offer to caddy for Perry for a year before returning to Dogwood Hills — when it was still a country club — as the club pro from 2002 to 2006. He returned a few weeks ago to Dogwood Hills, which became a public course five years ago, after spending 16 years as the golf pro at Gallatin Country Club.
“I was ready to come home,” he said. “I thought this would be a good way to hopefully finish out my career.”
He has plans to improve the course, which is solid now, he said. “And it’s gonna get better. We’re going to make it better.”
The course has bentgrass greens, Bermuda fairways and tees and zoysia around the collars.
“I call it detail work,” Bullington said of immediate plans for the course. “We’re going to get the bunkers back in shape. I brought a guy whose worked with me for 32 years, Joe Johnson. Josh Martin is overseeing the course, he’s the head guy on the grounds. Joe is a good irrigation tech, good at cooling the greens off in the summer. You have to keep them cool or they’ll burn.”
The course also will have a pro shop, “and we’re going to sell merchandise, and we’re going to give lessons and have club repair,” he said. “This is great, this place is what golf’s all about. People are happy to be playing, they come out with their buddies and they’re laughing, having fun. This is what golf’s all about.”
Irrigation systems for the fairways and the tees are going to be repaired. The systems are in place, but “we just have to get it fixed. It’s got a lot of leaks,” Bullington said.
He said he has a good support system. “The city is just perfect,” he said. Parks Director Jaime White “and the council and the mayor, they all seem to be behind it, and that’s what you need.”
