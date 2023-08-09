Lieutenant Brandon Clark of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.
Lt. Clark endured this intensive leadership and management education program. This program helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions.
