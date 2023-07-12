The “Madi Strong Movement” swept through Portland and spilled into areas far beyond its borders. A powerful wave of support for an 11-year-old girl, linking a community in love.
The situation was revealed through a June 25 Facebook post from Kristen Daughtry, Portland’s Chamber of Commerce Events Director, announcing that her daughter, Madison, was in Vanderbilt Hospital with a diagnosis of pneumonia. Prayers were requested.
“Madi and I were on vacation in Destin with a friend and her girls,” explained Kristen in a recent text conversation. “About 3:30 a.m. on June 23, she started running a high fever. The next day she felt some better, but by the evening of the June 24, the fever was high again. We left on June 25 to come home, and she was not herself, very off balance and her color was off. So as soon as we landed in Portland — about lunchtime — I took her to Fast Pace. They couldn’t get her oxygen above 80 and told us we needed to go to the ER. She was admitted to Vanderbilt on the evening of June 25, and we’ve been there ever since.”
This was not the first health scare for Madi. She was born with a partial trisomy of chromosome 16 — such a rare condition that she is the only patient in Vanderbilt who has it. However, despite several health crises, Madi has grown into a sturdy and active young girl who attends Portland Gateview Elementary, performs on the Franklin Tumbler Heroes Special Needs Cheer Team, adores swimming, and attends Chamber ribbon cuttings, where she loves to hold the ribbon. She represented her school on the Strawberry Festival Grand Marshal float this year.
Perhaps for these reasons, Madi is one of Portland’s most beloved children.
A few days after the hospitalization, Chamber President and CEO Sherri Ferguson inadvertently started the “Madi Strong” movement. “I just did this on a whim,” said Ferguson. “I sent an email to my board, saying ‘Let’s wear pink, because it’s Madi’s favorite color.’ I made ‘Madi Strong’ t-shirts, because Madi has been so strong her whole life. I also made them for Farmers Bank employees because that’s where Madi’s father works. Then I asked around to see if anybody else wanted a ‘Madi Strong’ t-shirt. There was a wildfire of response.”
People in Portland donned pink “Madi Strong” t-shirts. Mayor Mike Callis, speaking on Portland’s Morning Brew podcast, noted that city hall was being inundated with questions about why everyone was wearing pink. Calls came from near and far. “We had someone call yesterday from Florida,” he said, “asking what they could do for this young girl who’s in the hospital named Madi.”
A video was posted from Chili’s Grill and Bar in Gallatin, with employees wearing “Madi Strong” t-shirts. All the employees of Farmers Bank, where Madi’s father, Jake Daughtry is the North Area Manager, wore pink. Graphic Obsessions, a local custom design retail business, pumped out “Madi Strong” t-shirts and Riley Reese Boutique created “Madi Strong” bracelets. Not only did the Hands of Hope staff change the color of their official t-shirt to pink, but Director Karen Cole established a fundraiser on Madi’s behalf.
Other “pink” options were found by Portland residents as well. For instance, Main Street Nutrition concocted a special “Madi Strong” drink, made with wild berries, lemonade, and strawberry. It was hot pink. And Dr. David Snook and his wife, Alicia, from Abrahamson Chiropractic, drank coffee from pink cups.
Signage also popped up. Sign Gypsies Country Confetti placed a large #MadiStrong sign in the middle of town next to the gazebo, and other stores around town displayed pink balloons and signs.
While all this support grew, Madi fought to recover. It hasn’t been easy.
Like the events director she is, Kristen kept anxious followers informed about the prognosis through Facebook posts. In the beginning, Madi’s lungs were congested with thick mucus, and removing it proved challenging. She started with a Bipap breathing apparatus, which was quickly replaced with a breathing tube. She was placed on a ventilator. Nutrition was received through a feeding tube.
Her chest X-ray improved by June 28th, but on the 30th, there was a setback when she began having bronchial spasms. Doctors got the spasms under control and lessened her sedation. As a result, she had some agitated nights, but that gave her mother a much-needed chance to soothe her.
On July 2, C-pap trials began, which meant she had some time off the ventilator, giving her lungs the chance to work on their own. By July 3, her mother was able to report that Madi had “rocked the overnight trials.”
On July 4, Madi’s breathing tube was removed, and her mother reported that oxygen stats had been good since. On July 5, her tenth day in the hospital, Madi was able to maintain oxygen levels with only a breathing cannula.
Kristen posted a video of Madi waving hello, and hundreds of praying, hopeful people posted joyful responses and happy dances.
“It’s not a marathon, it’s a sprint,” is the motto Kristen has been whispering to herself and her daughter.
And it seems that Madi is sprinting for all she’s worth — back into the pink.
