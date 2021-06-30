LEBANON — Two Make-A-Wish kids saw their racing dreams come true at the Nashville Superspeedway last Wednesday.
Tyree White of Portland and Braeson Schlenker of Gallatin — both 4-year-old boys and fighting different forms of cancer — got to meet NASCAR driver Josh Berry and Rackley late model driver Kyle Neveau.
The two kids, who have a huge love for cars and NASCAR, also saw the Rackley Racing trucks and cars and received their own driving suits.
Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee partnered with Nashville Superspeedway and Rackley Roofing to grant the boys’ wishes to be race-car drivers.
Tyree’s love for racing started when he was a baby, watching the movie “Cars 3,” according to his mother, Porsha Turner.
“That was the only time he would not cry,” said Turner. “He would just keep watching this movie, and since then, he would always talk about cars.”
Samantha Schlenker, Braeson’s mother, said that the day was all about making memories for him.
“To see the joy in his face and everything is really special to us because we never know when we are going to be able to start making memories with him, and we hope that day will come,” said Schlenker.
White has a form of lymphoma, Post-Transplantation Lymphoproliferative Disorder (PTLD), while Schlenker has a brain tumor. Both boys are still undergoing treatment.
The two kids literally rounded out the day with a ride inside the pace car around the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon.
“We are thrilled that our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race weekend provides us with the opportunity to help grant these wishes for two very special boys,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president.
Moses drove for Schlenker and White and helped them to do so.
“Tyree and Braeson’s wishes combine my two favorite parts of the job,” said Beth Torres, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “It allows them to just be kids and to forget about the treatments for a while. The second thing is there is a lot of community support together. The community rallies together.
“These moments are moments of joy for the wish kids and wish families.”
Turner said her son’s smile at the racetrack was the biggest one she had ever seen.
“Having this event for these two kids is what organizations like NASCAR are supposed to do,” said Moses.
