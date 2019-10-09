Man allegedly brings drugs into Sumner County Jail

A Portland man was arrested after allegedly attempting to transport more than 20 grams of various drugs into the Sumner County Jail.
Paul D. Harris, 36, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Sept. 27.
According to the arrest report, Harris was initially brought into the jail after being found in violation of probation, and consented to a search of his person before being transported (no narcotics were found during the search, and Harris reportedly told the transporting officer he had nothing illegal on his person multiple times).
While en route to the jail, Harris reportedly began vomiting in the back seat of the patrol vehicle and said it was because he had swallowed tobacco. He was then transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center for evaluation, and eventually cleared.
After arriving at the jail, corrections officers conducted a thorough search of Harris and allegedly found a pill bottle containing 18 grams of marijuana in a baggie inside his underwear, along with a sock containing a small amount of marijuana.
A second baggie inside the pill bottle allegedly contained 4 grams of a crystal substance that field tested positively as methamphetamine, and Harris allegedly confirmed that a third baggie found on his person contained between 0.3 and 0.4 grams of heroin.
Following the search, Harris reportedly admitted to concealing the drugs during the traffic stop by removing them from the center console and hiding them when the officer walked away from the vehicle.
Harris was charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, simple possession of schedule VI narcotics, simple possession of schedule I narcotics, simple possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $25,000 and his court date was slated for Nov. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.