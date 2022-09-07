Caleb Parks, 22, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2022, in Sumner County and charged with Manslaughter 2nd degree and Wanton Endangerment first degree for the death of Cody Elmore, 22, which occurred on Dec. 8, 2020.
Agents with the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received a call on Dec. 8, 2020, of a possible drug overdose, unresponsive not breathing at 122 Stagger Ave APT 122 in Adairville, Ky.
Upon arrival, EMS had declared Elmore to be deceased.
The coroner’s report stated that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
During the investigation, it was determined by agents that another party that was with Elmore that night had gone to the hospital due to an overdose but was stable.
Through a lengthy investigation, it was determined that the two victims purchased narcotics from Parks in White House, Tenn. on the evening of Dec. 7, 2020.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Parks at that time.
He has been a fugitive from justice for over one year.
Parks is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.
Assisting agencies in the case include the Adairville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Logan County Coroner’s Office, Springfield Police Department and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.
