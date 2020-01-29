A Portland man is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident at his home on Jan. 16.
Police received a telephone call from a third party regarding a domestic matter in progress at 1005 Edwards Road in Portland. The caller stated that her daughter was at the address and that there were guns in the home.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the driveway stated that her husband had thrown her around and had threatened to kill himself by pointing a gun to his head. She stated that the man was intoxicated and that her two children were still inside the home.
Police surrounded the home, and the man, Joshua Grant, 32, walked outside onto the front porch. Grant initially complied with officers’ commands that he show his hands. But when an officer went to handcuff him, Grant began to actively resist. He was then taken to the ground by officers in order to handcuff him. Grant continued to resist and it took officers a bit of time to get him handcuffed, as he continued to resist arrest even as he was being placed into the patrol car.
The victim told police that she and her husband were both drinking and that Grant became upset and started making statements about wanting to kill himself. The woman explained that she tried to calm him down, but the Grant loaded a gun in front of her and began staring at her in a menacing manor.
According to the victim’s statement, Grant began walking around and then sat on a couch while still holding the loaded gun in his hand. Grant also tossed the victim onto the floor and knocked the wind out of her and then grabbed her by the nose and mouth making it difficult for her to breathe.
After that, Grant began to apologize for his actions and pointed the gun to his head.
Grant was transported to the Sumner County Jail and formally charged with aggravated domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence, resisting arrest and three counts of reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $10,000 and Grant is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 4 to answer to the charges.
