Portland Police answered a call for a domestic disput on March 5, only to discover a marijuana sales operation allegedly taking place at the residence.
Police found guns, 3.1 ounces of marijuana, drug packaging paraphernalia and more than $60,000 in cash at 100 Kaysway, Portland.
Ronnie J. Pedigo, 64, of that residence, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia in the matter.
According to the police report, when officers arrived regarding the domestic situation, they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the house
Detective John Bartolotta was called to the scene and obtained a search warrant. Upon execution of the search warrant, Pedigo’s daughter remarked, “Daddy’s going to prison.”
In that room, officers discovered two glass pipes an two grinders, three jars of raw marijuana and three containers of rolling papers. They also found a 9 mm pistol in a dresser drawer and a safe that had six stacks of $100 bills amounting to $57,700, plus more stacks of money that totaled $3,665.
There were plastic baggies that contained marijuana also inside the safe as well as two bottles of pills, plus glass jars and a bong with marijuana residue on it. A .380 caliber pistol was also found inside a closet in the room.
Pedigo was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail, where his bond was set at $7,500. He is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 22 to face the charges.
