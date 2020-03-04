Joseph Michael Allaband and Kelly Ann Hoster, of 1603 Rock Bridge Road, Bethpage, on Feb. 214.
Elizabeth Ann Baulsir and Willis Austin Scott, of 206 Fowler Fored Road, Portland, on Feb. 14.
McKenzie Rai Beauchane and Michael Ray Dickerson, of 103 Goosetree Court, Portland, on Feb. 10.
Ethan Allen Boyd and Natalie Gayle Daniel, of 41 Eddings Road, Apt. D-13, Franklin, Ky., on Feb. 25.
Brenda Byrom and Jeffery Gordon Layhew, of 2105 Hwy. 52 East, Portland, on Feb. 24.
Melissa Lynn Caldarera and Chauncey Luvert Mack, of 401 Lyon Drive, Portland, on Feb. 10.
Gregory Lee Cooke, Sr., and Rodrigue Sarai Sanchez, of P.O. Box 943 Portland, on Feb. 20.
Abigail Dawn Duncan, and Tanner James Pharris, of 302 North Russell St., on Feb. 27.
Kathy Gay Durham and Roland Jerome Chambliss, of 855 North Corinth Road, Portland, on Feb. 11.
Laura Marie Elliott and Christopher Stephen Brandle, of P.O. Box 162 Franklin, Ky., on Feb. 14.
Matthew Michael Kondus and Tierra Lynell Stowe Kondus, of 109 Megann Drive, Portland, on Feb. 13.
Brian Luis Lourenco and Angela Marie Hagan, of 916 Bowling Branch Road, Cottontown, on Feb. 14.
Andrew Scott Meadows and Kasey Nichole Voiles, of 1024 Smith Thompson Road, Bethpage, on Feb. 26.
Georgia Ann Ream and Cason Christopher Newton, of 219 Staggs Drive, Portland, on Feb. 19.
Derek Blake Shelby and Lauren Ashley Maxwell, of 209 Gibson Street, Portland, on Feb. 28.
Eric Keith Smith and Holly Ann Madison, of 1079 Mt. Vernon Road, Bethpage, on Feb. 14.
Jeanean Creekmore West and Darren Charles Wall, of 154 Green Acres Road, Cottontown, on Feb. 14.
Terry Lee Wilson and Josephne Jeannette Pryor, of 310B Brandy Hollow Road, Portland, on Feb. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.