Mackenzie Evans and Brian Callis, 435 W. Boiling Springs Road, Portland, on April 28.
Sara Leann Fowler and Neil Edward Richards of 107 Ridgewood Drive, Portland, on April 28.
Johnny Lee Jenkins, Jr. and Stephanie Nicole Andrews, 265a Scotty Parker Road, Portland, on April 13.
Stephanie Dawn Kirk and Michael Scott May, 632 Shun Pike Cottontown, on April 2.
Ashton Leigh O’Neal and Derek Andrew Cummins, 428 Bowling Branch Road, Cottontown, on April 13.
Jessica Ann Pendergrast and Daniel Lee Bandy, 213 Derek Court, Portland, on April 17.
Ricky llen Quaanda and Vera Dale Holt Bise, 117 Irish Oaks Drive, Portland, on April 15.
Brittany Lynn Wakelin and Christopher Edward Wood, 181 W. Hester Road, Cottontown, on April 24.
Taylor Leigh Whitson and Max Christian Wayne Meadows, 107 Overlook Court, Portland, on April 13.
