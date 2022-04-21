Portland and Sumner County could be a long-term beneficiary of a massive new $2 billion, 3 million square-foot vehicle battery plant announced last week for Bowling Green, Ky.’s Transpark.
Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Gov. Andy Beshear and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, on April 13 announced the company’s plan to build a new state-of-the-art gigafactory in the transpark.
The 30GWh plant will create 2,000 new, skilled jobs for the region, producing battery cells and modules to power the next generation EVs produced for multiple global automotive manufacturers.
This project is the second-largest investment ever in Kentucky, the largest in history for southcentral Kentucky.
“I can see this project could have a huge impact,” Portland Vice Mayor Drew Jennings said.
Satellite plants, such as the ones that popped up after the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant in Smyrna was built, for example, help feed parts to the car manufacturing facility.
Also, with a similar battery plant already announced for Spring Hill, Portland’s geography is an asset.
“Portland kind of sits almost between Bowling Green and Spring Hill,” Jennings said. “So we sit in the middle of where two huge battery plants are going to be.”
The economic impact of the Kentucky project is expected to generate $20 billion over the next decade and will support approximately 5,249 new jobs in the region beyond those who will be working at their facility.
Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton, in a press release, said: “The new plant will produce batteries for a growing number of electric vehicle manufacturers and create 2,000 new high-value jobs in the region when at full capacity. The Bowling Green area has an outstanding automotive workforce today, as well as the future pipeline of talent needed, and we are excited to support this with new jobs in the high growth electrification segment.”
