Matalco, Franklin, Ky.’s newest industry, has announced it is ready to begin its hiring process for the new facility at the former Quad Graphics building on Brown Road off Hwy. 1008.
The company will have a Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southern Kentucky Workforce Development Board and at the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority.
The company manufactures aluminum ingots and is looking to hire up to 60 production employees immediately.
The jobs will pay $22 an hour, plus a $1 an hour shift differential, and offers health and vision insurance, long- and short-term disability, tuition reimbursement, a 401k with company match and paid vacation and holidays.
Matalco’s six existing operations are located in Bluffton, Ind.; Brampton, Ontario; Canton, Ohio; Lordstown, Ohio; Shelbyville and Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.
The new state-of-the-art $70 million facility in Franklin is scheduled to open in third quarter of this year. Once the Franklin site is fully commissioned, Matalco says it will have the capacity to produce more than 1.9 billion pounds of recycled aluminum annually.
— Submitted
