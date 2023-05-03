Two of the 2023 Strawberry Festival’s most exciting events will open on May 11th, and both will be relocating to Richland Park.

The Portland Farmers’ Market will be starting its summer season, moving from Main Street City Square to the new location in Richland Park, and the 2nd Annual Strawberry Festival Art Showcase will relocate from Milo’s Café to Richland Gym.

