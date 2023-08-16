Portland’s Mayor Mike Callis delivered a comprehensive “state of the city” talk during the Portland Chamber of Commerce Luncheon held at the local library on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Introduced by Chamber President and CEO Sherri Ferguson, Callis began his address by discussing the importance of teams, partners, and community, and asked the city’s department heads to stand. “Our city is a team,” said Callis, “which is a group of people who work for the betterment of each other.”
Callis then recognized the elected officials in the room, including State Senator Ferrell Haile, Deputy District Director Ray Render from U. S. Representative John Rose’s office, State Representative William Lamberth, Sumner County Commissioner Mark Harrison, and City Council members Drew Jennings, Megan Thompson, and Latoya Holcomb.
Callis said he felt it was important to include some of the year’s disappointments.
“Our 50-year-old pool may not make it,” he said. “There have been some significant changes in codes for swimming pools over 50 years, but we are working to figure this out and get it up and running.”
The 100-year-old community center is on hold. “The bids were much higher than we expected, but we are still holding out a little hope for a grant.”
And finally, there is no bypass yet. “Every week, a truck flips upside down in the I-65 construction zone, and the traffic gets routed through Portland. Until the bypass is finished, that traffic has to come through Portland.”
Moving into the year’s accomplishments, Callis listed highlights from each city department, starting with Information Technology’s (IT) launching of a new website and a City of Portland app.
He also thanked the City Council for appropriating money for cyber-security. “We have many thousands of utility customers, and each one entrusts us with sensitive information. We now have back-ups behind back-ups, and if we were hacked, we would only lose one day’s worth of data.”
He praised the Police Department for achieving Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation. “It is a three-year process and only a hundred departments throughout the state of Tennessee are accredited.”
In the Parks and Recreation Department, Callis mentioned the new volleyball court at Meadowbrook Park, the expanded 18-hole disc golf course at Richland Park, and air conditioning installed at Richland Gymnasium. “The City Council appropriated $90,000 for this air conditioning, and we’re grateful.”
The fire department is ready to take possession of a new fire engine and a second ladder truck is on order. “Those two trucks together cost $2.3 million,” Callis said. “And the fire department has launched a new fire pre-plan. If you do the pre-plan, the department will know how to fight a fire in your building fast.”
The Department of Economic Development has overseen 1.5 million square feet of new industrial space, and Callis pointed out other noteworthy construction going on in the city. “Our Chamber of Commerce has accepted bids to begin renovations on the old Farmer’s Bank, right on 109. Soon there will be a chamber building which will be a showcase when people come into our town.”
Callis also touted the opening of the Temple Theatre, drawing crowds since its opening concert on March 11.
Per Callis, the utility department, which received a grant of $6.7 million last fall, has saved 42 million gallons of drinking water in seven months. “They have done this by fixing leaks in the service lines. Also, a new Wi-Fi meter reading project is coming online soon, which will identify leaks in real-time, which will save the customers money.”
The budget office has projected a 30% revenue increase as compared to 2021. “Our fund balances are at record amounts,” said Callis. The city has also increased employee benefits, covering 100% of employee health insurance and 80% of insurance costs for their families.
The public works department removed 50,000 cubic pounds of storm debris resulting from the March 3 storm, paved 50,000 feet of roadway, and the Municipal Airport finished a runway paving project funded by a $6.8 million grant.
Callis said the city’s current political partnerships are unprecedented. “For the first time in history, Sumner, Trousdale, Macon, and Smith Counties made the Army Corps of Engineers Congressional list. That’s the first step in receiving federal money for water and sewer.”
The Army Corps of Engineers appropriation for the four counties was $178 billion. The City of Portland has a line item in the National Defense Act Budget that was signed by President Biden in 2022, which included the Army Corps of Engineers appropriations.
The city also made the Aug. 8 deadline for a competitive Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) grant — a collaboration among Gallatin, Westmoreland, Castalian Springs, and Bethpage. “We applied $20 million as a group, and we also applied for $5 million just for Portland — this is all for water.”
Robertson County has agreed to pay for lighting at Exit 21 on I-65. “We are going to light up the Welcome Center at this exit,” Callis said.
The mayor closed out by showing a slide of a Dollar General store sign. “Everybody laughs at this picture,” he said. “We have five of them in our city, and they contribute over $100,000 a year in local option sales tax, which comes directly to the city. That money could pay for two fully equipped police cars, an excavator for stormwater, and one-third of a trash truck.”
Callis pointed out that the businesses in Portland pay taxes, hire people, and make a difference. “So. to them I say thank you because all partners are valuable.”
Mayor Callis said he has a vision to create a Sumner County-Robertson County task force to deal with the issues facing the area. “I want to listen more,” he finished. “Because I learn so much when I do. Proverbs 15:22 says ‘Without counsel plans fail, but with many advisors, they succeed.’ ”
