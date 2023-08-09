Portland Mayor Mike Callis can be seen on a video released on social media this week explaining the future of the city’s water source as well as opportunities to save the taxpayer while providing adequate water to customers.
The following information highlights the need for water within our area, and Portland’s water supply efforts.
Many areas in upper Sumner County do not have safe drinking water available, and many lack adequate pressure for any type of fire protection. This new grant opportunity proposes the installation of new water transmission lines that will bring an increased stable supply of water to the Northern part of Sumner County.
For decades, the City of Portland has worked to secure a viable source of raw, or treated, water to supplement its supply from West Fork Drakes Creek to help meet the water needs within the rural part of Sumner County; and this opportunity may be the solution for a large portion of the area.
The City has petitioned the State and the Federal government for help many times. In 2000,
the City acquired a State permit (ARAP) and a Corps of Engineers permit (404) to build a dam and reservoir on West Fork Drakes Creek, but environmental concerns and a reclassification of the stream’s water quality caused the City to have these permits removed in 2005, after having spent millions on the project.
The City then sought help from the Army Corps of Engineers for raw water, but the Corps placed a decade-long moratorium on any new withdrawals from the Cumberland River. In the last two years Portland has worked with the Army Corps to see if it can be eligible for water funding, but so far, the city has received no money.
Since utilities are enterprise funds, all costs associated with the operation of the utility must be funded by the ratepayer (utility user); and the more of these large-scale projects that can be built using grants, the less the ratepayer would be financially responsible for. The smaller the customer base, the greater the burden per utility customer; that is why finding an affordable solution has not been easy. This grant could make a difference for thousands in this area of the county.
Over the years, Sumner and Robertson County and the State have asked Portland to extend its water system to help supply more water to residential and industrial users; and now a third of Portland’s capacity is consumed outside the city limits. This, along with drought concerns, is why Portland continues to look for cost effective ways to bring water security and updated infrastructure to thousands of customers. One of the most cost-effective ways to accomplish this will be to purchase treated water from other utilities, since a 20-mile-long raw water line to the Cumberland River would not be financially feasible for the City’s customer base.
Through the years, engineers have considered other options such as reuse and offsite water storage from excess rain events that effect West Fork Drakes Creek; but under current federal and state regulations and the estimated expense for such projects, neither seem possible soon.
Waterline grants are currently our best hope for solving these issues to reduce costs to the customer and provide stable supplemental water. These collaborative projects within our county would go a long way in helping to provide safe drinking water, fire protection, increased volume and pressure for existing customers, replacement of aging infrastructure, and much needed interconnectivity for our area during natural disaster.
If successful, the funding for this new grant project would come from federal monies allocated in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and those funds would be disbursed as $19million in federal funds channeled through the State, and $9million in federal funds channeled through Sumner County. This regional water project would be competitively scored against other projects within the State and must be completed by the end of 2026 if awarded. This new Competitive TDEC ARPA grant would enhance the previously awarded Non-competitive TDEC ARPA grant that Portland, Sumner County, and the City of Westmoreland worked together to receive in 2022 to prepare for the added water that this grant would potentially supply. Sumner County appropriated up to $10million in Federal ARPA funds for water projects in the Northern part of the County; and the County allocated just under $1million of Federal money towards the 2022 grant with the State supplying the rest. These State monies were made up of our direct allotments during the non-competitive phase in which Sumner County, Portland, and Westmoreland combined their allotments to fund this first set of projects. The State approved our non-competitive collaborative projects totaling approximately $6.7million last fall. Portland has already bid its non-competitive projects from this first grant and will be adding another $2million due to cost overrun in the bids. With the County’s remaining $9million in Federal funds and the State’s $19million in Federal funds, this new grant project would be able to improve the lives of many within our communities if approved.
The need for clean drinking water is something we can all agree on. And as Portland partners with the State, Sumner County, the City of Westmoreland, the Castalian Springs/Bethpage Utility District, and the City of Gallatin for this once in a lifetime opportunity, it will hopefully bring water security to residents, schools, industry, farms, businesses, and health care facilities in Northern Sumner County.
