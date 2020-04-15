Portland Mayor Mike Callis continues to implore county and state health officials to release more local data with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The figures released to the public by the Tennessee State Health Department have been broken down by the total in each county regarding the number of cases and the number of deaths due to the coronavirus. But numbers showing how many positive cases are in each city, town or rural community have not been made available to cities, the public or media.
In a post on the city’s website on Easter Sunday, Callis again pleaded with officials to release those figures so people can know the amount of cases in Portland and surrounding communities and prepare as such.
“I’ve asked another part of the health department to send me the positives (cases) for our city. Just release them for every zip code. And I know they have it for every city. I know they have it. They’re mapping it,” Callis said. “The only way you can handle a pandemic for a contagious virus is to map where the positives are, or you’ll never be able to manage that, and you’ll never know where the hot spots are to go put resources into. I know they have the data, and this nice person told me to basically get online and look at the data I’ve been looking at. But that doesn’t tell me what I want to know.”
The latest figures made available on April 13 showed Sumner County with 445 cases of the coronavirus and 22 deaths, many of those coming from an outbreak that infected a Gallatin nursing home two weeks ago. The Tennessee Department of Health’s numbers showed that 1,721 negative tests had been taken in Sumner County and that 98 people inside the county had recovered.
Callis said that the numbers are available, because first responders are often warned when they go out to call if the person they are attending has symptoms of the coronavirus. The mayor said the information would be helpful for all citizens to know as accurately as possible how many positive cases are in a particular community.
“I just want to know what’s happening. And I know is they’re releasing the addresses to the dispatch, so they can be aware when the first responders go out. Just release it to us. We can handle it,” Callis said. “We’ll take the information as received and we’ll know how to process it. Just tell us the amount of positives per zip code and also tell us the amount of testing that’s being done, so we can see what the percentages are. This is really not difficult and when the data is input, it’s all about separating it out and pushing it out to the people.”
Requests by the Portland Leader from the Sumner County Health Department and the Tennessee Health Department have only made the numbers available by county breakdown and not by city.
