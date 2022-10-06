Council candidates

Portland City Council candidates, from left, Mike Hall, Latoya Holcomb, Drew Jennings and Megann Thompson participate in a candidates forum on Sept. 26 at City Hall.

 Janet Scott/Portland Leader

Two mayoral and four alderman candidates presented positions at a forum held at Portland’s City Hall on Sept. 26.

The two mayoral candidates were the current Mayor Mike Callis and newcomer Charles Cole. Mike Hall, Drew Jennings and Megann Thompson, all seeking reelection as alderman, were present, as was Latoya Holcomb, who is challenging for a spot. Three positions are open on the City Council in November’s election.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.