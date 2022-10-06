Two mayoral and four alderman candidates presented positions at a forum held at Portland’s City Hall on Sept. 26.
The two mayoral candidates were the current Mayor Mike Callis and newcomer Charles Cole. Mike Hall, Drew Jennings and Megann Thompson, all seeking reelection as alderman, were present, as was Latoya Holcomb, who is challenging for a spot. Three positions are open on the City Council in November’s election.
Local attorney Clark Shiflett served as moderator, and John Donoho was the time-keeper for the event.
After a short “meet-and-greet,” Sherri Ferguson, president and CEO of Portland’s Chamber, which sponsored the event, opened the forum. “This is not a debate,” she said. “It’s a place to learn a little about our candidates. The candidates will not interact with each other and will be answering questions submitted by the community ahead of time.”
Ferguson then turned the program over to Shifflett, who told the audience that the four candidates for alderman would give opening statements, after which they would be asked questions on six topics: qualifications, city benefits, goals, growth, infrastructure and city capital projects.
Mike Hall, seeking re-election after serving one term as alderman, began by explaining that he recently retired and he and his wife have lived in Portland for several years. On the subject of qualifications, Hall explained that he had been in retail business for 47 years, moving up the ladder in every situation.
“I have a degree in business administration,” he said, “and early in my career was a chief of police, where I learned a lot about a city’s inner workings.”
Hall elicited a laugh from the crowd when he said, “Whenever I am asked how I give back to my community, I tell them it’s by running for City Council — which I’ve now done three times. But I finally won one!”
Latoya Holcomb introduced herself, explaining that she raised her family in Sumner County. “I’m a mother, a grandmother and a wife of 24 years,” she said. “I’m also a minister at my church.”
When asked about qualifications, Holcomb said, “I’m a mechanical and quality engineer, a graduate of ITT and I’ve worked with payroll. I’m also a pastor at my church. I run a program that started out with 60 people and now has over 600. That taught me that my skills as an engineer can be used to communicate. I also believe that we need to listen, not just talk.”
Holcomb added, “I am passionate about responsible growth, lower taxes and family values. But my platform,” she concluded, “is public safety and infrastructure.”
Drew Jennings started by thanking the chamber for hosting the event. “Strong cities always have good chambers of commerce,” he said, “but ours is great. I’ve served on the City Council for two terms. I’m a native — graduated from Portland High School and attended Cumberland University in Lebanon.”
As examples of recent city improvements, Jennings pointed out upgraded parks, renovations to City Hall and two new fire stations. On the question of growth, Jennings observed that because Portland is 32 miles from Nashville, growth is inevitable.
“We are going to grow, whether we like it or not, and we have to manage it proactively. We’ve been working with some retail groups which have done a good job for us, but we we’re still figuring out the best strategies to attract developers.”
Megann Thompson is also seeking re-election. “I am currently serving out my first term,” she said in her opening statement. “I’m a Portland native and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. During my time on the council, I’ve been the representative for finance, codes and parks and recreation.”
Thompson agreed with Jennings that Portland growth is inevitable.
“We’ve been working with the Greater Nashville Regional Council to help us put together a master plan on where we want to see that growth, which starts with getting community input. Growth is a balancing act. Great opportunity is coming our way. We need to be ready for it.”
Thompson was the first candidate to bring up the subject of a city referendum when asked how the city could pay for paving the city streets. “Well, the answer is easy,” she said. “We all need to vote ‘yes’ for the tax referendum on November 8th. It is a sales tax of one-half of 1%. Twenty-five% goes to police, 25% goes to the fire department and 50% goes to roads. Last year’s numbers alone would have produced $1 million we could have put toward public safety and roads.”
All the candidates agreed on the need for the referendum. “Like everyone else,” said Hall, “I hate taxes. But this is a sales tax. That means it’s not just on us — every person who comes into our city and buys something will help us pay it.”
“People think they can’t afford a tax, but this is just ‘cents for good sense,’ ” said Holcomb. “We need good roads. We don’t want to keep tearing up our cars.”
The candidates all agreed that the city of Portland has been responsible regarding benefits and pay increases to city workers. Jennings said the city had increased the amount it contributes to health insurance and also gave Covid-19 bonuses.
Each candidate recognized the need for retail recruitment, and all noted the importance of identifying developers.
Water and sewer issues also came in for much discussion. “We know we’re losing water through leaks,” Thompson said. “This is something the city is already committed to solving.”
When asked about a most favored capital project, every candidate picked the police station.
“I toured the police department with the chief,” Holcomb said, “and it really needs renovation. So that would absolutely be my first priority.”
Jennings noted that the city was already working on a new police station. “We’ve got some of the funding, but it’s not enough yet. We were fortunate to get two new fire stations, but now we’ve got to get our police department up to snuff.”
“This is a project that could benefit from the tax referendum,” Thompson noted.
Hall agreed that public safety was the top priority. “As a former police chief myself, the police department is first and foremost, and I’d love to see how they could increase response time with better facilities.”
The second half of the program featured the two mayoral candidates in attendance, Charles Cole and Mike Callis. Shifflett invited the two candidates to make opening statements, beginning with Callis, who immediately established his focus.
“I’m excited to be seeking re-election as Portland city mayor. I have a five-point area of focus: public infrastructure, public safety, planning, parks and partnerships. Governing is all about teamwork — and over the four years we have put together excellent teams that I want to continue to work with.”
“I’m not a politician,” Cole said. “But I’ve lived here for 20 years, been a school teacher and want to represent the city well and make sure the people are being heard.”
The first question the candidates considered was their qualifications for managing a budget of over $46 million.
Callis responded: “Through experience. I’ve served on the city council, I’m a certified public manager, and as mayor I helped plan this budget. Portland is no longer a small town. We have over 160 full-time employees and three major utilities. I’d like to be able to take my experience and use it to help Portland continue to grow in a good direction.”
Cole stressed his experience in retail management and his 20 years in logistics. “I’ve been a transportation manager, in charge of the budget. It does not matter if it’s a city budget or a company budget — if you don’t have the money, you can’t budget it. I think this town struggles with that. It requires good budgeting — that’s where the logistics come in.”
The candidates were then asked to list the three goals they would like to address.
“Growth is my first priority,” Cole said. “We’ve grown in population but we’re not bringing in the big retail or the restaurants. My second would be more activities for youth — if we want to keep our teenagers out of trouble, we have to keep them entertained. And the third is good, clean water supply.”
Callis responded: “I want to increase our fire department personnel by 50% and finalize a fire hall design. The industrial park growth requires that our public safety departments grow equally. Secondly, I want to increase our rainy-day fund to $5 million. We broke a record by reaching $4 million this year, thanks to our council doing a great job, but I want to increase it. Having just lived through a global pandemic, I want to make sure we’re ready for the next problem. And finally, I want to ensure that both treatment plants are finalized for expansion in the next five years.”
Callis was asked about tourism and how he would promote it. “It’s about partnerships,” he said. “We already have tens of thousands of visitors. The strawberry parade is fantastic, but we want more reasons for people to come. The history museum, golf parks, splash pads — there’s no reason for tourism not to grow. We just have to create partnerships.”
When asked about the city’s growth in the past four years, Cole said: “I feel like we’re at a standstill. Our population has grown — we have more dollar stores — but I think we could do a lot better. We need to get the kind of developers who know what we need and want. We want that small-town feel but we also want to grow.”
“Growth,” Callis said, “is a two-edged sword. Without it, you don’t get the restaurants and retail you want, but with it you get congestion and the need for infrastructure. We’ve changed one policy in the last four years — any developer that comes has to pay a fee. Due to this, we have taken in over $5.6 million in fees. We have a new industrial park that’s a draw, and we now have the first comprehensive use plan in the city’s history.”
When asked about how to pay for the repairs needed for sewer and water, Callis said: “Well some of the answer lies in grants, which we have applied for. We’re also working with the Army Corps of Engineers and trying to get legislation passed that would make Portland eligible for that funding.”
Cole stressed the need for police department renovation and expanding the fire department. “All I can say,” he said, “is that I won’t sleep until the job’s done.”
Callis said: “My realization from the last four years is how much this is not a one-person job. It’s the mayor working with the council, with federal and state agencies, with regional partners, with the whole community.”
Both candidates emphasized the importance of voting.
“The deadline to be registered is Oct. 11,” Callis said. “Early voting is on Oct. 20-21 at the Baptist Church, and the election is Nov. 8.”
