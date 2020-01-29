Local musician Ronnie McDowell has performed many times in front of hometown audiences in Portland.
But when he hosts a concert at Southern Occasions Events Center on Feb. 7, the theme will be a little different.
McDowell is performing a concert as a tribute to his long-time friend Wanda Collins, who died in December. Proceeds from the show will be donated to charity in Collins’ memory.
“What I thought we would do is that after all is said and done, we’d give some money to charity (from the concert) in Wanda’s name, because if you’re going to do a tribute to somebody, I don’t want it to be about making money from it,” McDowell said.
The idea for the tribute show actually came McDowell’s publicist and long-time friend Joann Gore.
“Actually it was JoAnn’s idea. We were off that weekend, and we hadn’t done a show here in a while, and she suggested that we do it as a tribute to Wanda Collins,” McDowell said.
Collins’ daughter, Jaska Russell, owns and operates Southern Occasions, so McDowell called and ran the idea past here.
“She said that would be wonderful,” McDowell said.
McDowell said the Collins family, Wanda and her husband Larry, have been good to him and good to Portland, and he wanted to honor her memory by doing this show.
“When I was a kid, me and Mike Bradley would say, ‘Would you let us swim in your lake?’ And they did. They just treated us like gold. And you don’t forget those kinds of things,” McDowell said. “Even before I had my first record, no matter what I was painting and drawing, Larry would buy one. When I had my record, they would fly a plane load of people to Reno to come and see me. They did that all the time. They bought pretty much every one of my originals. They are hanging up in Larry’s office.”
McDowell said that the Collins also made anonymous donations to him to help with his annual Christmas shopping spree for underprivileged children in Portland.
“Larry and Wanda have done a lot for this town. It’s unreal what they’ve done, and they don’t do it to be noticed,” Gore said.
McDowell said the Collins family has even helped inspire him on a couple of occasions to write some of his songs. One came from a phrase the Wanda Collins said to him one morning as a greeting.
“I ran into Wanda one morning, and asked her how she was doing, and she said, ‘The sun was up and the birds were chirping. If I could just paint the way I feel.’ I said to her, ‘Did you just make that up?’ And she said, ‘I most certainly did.’ And I wrote that song, ‘If I Could Paint the Way I Feel’ and I get a standing ovation every time I perform that song,” McDowell said.
McDowell also wrote and recorded, “God of Love,” thanks to inspiration to and words that Wanda’s late son Jason said.
For anyone interested in attending the show, doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Gore at 615-325-4783.
