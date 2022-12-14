The first meeting of the Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen since the election and swearing-in of three incumbents and one new member took place on Dec. 5. After an opening prayer and pledge of allegiance, the reelected mayor, Mike Callis, called the meeting to order and congratulated all new members, noting that this was the first time for the city council to have three females on the board — Megann Thompson, Penny Barnes, and first-timer LaToya Holcomb.
Immediately after approval of the agenda, a resolution was read providing for the appointment of a vice-mayor for the city of Portland. Callis informed the gathering that the city charter calls for a new vice-mayor to be elected every two years, explained that four votes are required to elect someone to the position, and opened the floor for nominations. Alderman Mike Hall nominated Jody McDowell, and LaToya Holcomb and Megann Thompson nominated themselves. McDowell was elected by a vote of five to one.
