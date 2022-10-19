An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene. On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital and the city-funded Group Violence Intervention Program. Memphis launched the program in 2020 with $2.4 million in funding. Members of the intervention team visits trauma units at hospitals to provide intervention to juveniles and their families who have been affected by gun violence, and the program has partnered with the Methodist Le Bonheur trauma department, but efforts to connect with Regional One have been denied, citing HIPAA concerns. “I’m sorry but whoever is in charge of Regional One needs to wake up and let our people in,” said City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren, who helped launch the program.
The Group Violence Intervention Program, or GVIP, is an alternative to policing by collaborating with the Memphis Police Department and examining weekly shootings to identify the shooters and their victims, who are likely to retaliate and promote further violence. “Today’s victims could be tomorrow’s suspect,” said Jimmie Johnson, GVIP spokesperson. “If my friend got shot yesterday, he might go and retaliate against the person who shot him, or my friend group could go retaliate.” An intervention team of 50 trained members-includes police liaisons- who know the dynamics of gangs and cliques are tasked with connecting with individuals and mediating “beefs” to discourage retaliation and encouraging positive community response. GVIP liaisons also offer services to at-risk individuals, such as paths to employment, in the hopes of reducing recidivism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.