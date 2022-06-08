Memphis is gearing up to welcome the American Freedom Tour on Saturday, June 18, headlined by former President Donald J. Trump.
Tour organizers anticipate a packed house, with visitors traveling from across the state and beyond to hear former President Trump speak together with other conservative leaders.
“Tennessee is Trump country,” said American Freedom Tour President, Chris Widener. “What does that mean? It means people here love God, family, and country, and they are willing to take a stand to defend those values.”
The event in Memphis will boast a lineup of conservative leaders, including Trump’s former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo served as the 70th secretary of state, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency and was elected to four terms in Congress.
Pompeo will speak on a range of topics including:
How Diplomacy and Faith Can Move Mountains
Leadership techniques to Overcome Adversity and Live a Successful Life
How we can use America First Strategies to Strengthen our Nation
Ways you can Support Border Protection to Save Communities & Jobs
How taking Risks can Create Opportunity and Grow our Economy
Threats to your Liberty and How to Protect Yourself
How to curb ‘Woke’ Cancel Culture to Protect American Conservative values.
“Mike Pompeo is a man who knows this country, knows D.C., and knows how to be a great leader,” said Chris Widener, president of the American Freedom Tour. “We’re thrilled to have him joining the upcoming event in Memphis, and we know anyone who values leadership will reap great benefits from hearing him speak.”
The all-day event will be at the Landers Center, and only 5,000 seats are available. Tickets for the event are available for as low as $9.
Visit the American Freedom Tour website for upcoming locations.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.