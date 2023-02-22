Kinsey Burchett has been deeply connected to Portland for the last seven years. Twenty-one years old, she’s been a dance instructor at Mrs. Marla’s Academy of Dance since she was fourteen.
In January, she was crowned Miss East Tennessee 2023 and is headed to the Miss Tennessee pageant in July.
Burchett’s journey is far from over, yet began a long time ago. She started dancing before she was two.
“She was dancing almost before she was walking, and definitely before she was potty trained,” said Burchett’s mother, Marlene. “I signed her up with my former dance teacher, Lana Tune, who’s Mrs. Marla’s sister. My mother was determined that her children would be exposed to the arts and regularly took us to theatrical productions in Nashville. So I did the same with Kinsey. She saw ‘Annie’ when she was six weeks old. I know she doesn’t remember it, but I believe it seeped into her soul.”
The theory is hard to dispute. Burchett has applied herself to dance with a dedication hard to fathom in a child. “I was about four when I began taking daily classes,” said Burchett. “And when I was eleven or twelve, I started going with my dance teachers to their classes.”
Then came the Joffrey. “I tried out for the Joffrey Ballet Summer Institute through the Nashville Ballet Dance Studio,” said Burchett. “It was an all-day tryout. They wanted to see ballet, pointe, modern, and tap dance. And they wanted to find out if we were able to pick up choreography and technique.”
Burchette was accepted, which entailed a week of fourteen-hour-a-day classes in New York City. “Mom went with me, it was the two of us,” said Burchett. “While she was exploring the city, I was in class. They did allow us to see what goes on behind the shows. I got to meet the cast of ‘Wicked,’ saw the show and how it was produced.”
After she returned, Burchett’s family made the decision to enroll her in the Nashville Dance Center in Belle Mead — “a very long drive from Cross Plains, where we lived,” said Burchett. “It was a sacrifice because it required six-day-a-week attendance. The adult members of the family took turns driving — my mom, my grandmother, and my grandfather. My grandfather always took me to Krystal after lessons. My two younger brothers learned to do their homework and sleep in the back of the car. So when I turned sixteen and got my driver’s license, it was a day of jubilee.”
Burchett attended high school at Davidson Academy in Nashville, which again meant travel and very early days. “I graduated in 2020,” she stated. “At least on paper. The pandemic was in full force, so we drove through and they gave me a diploma. Not much of a graduation ceremony!”
Competing in beauty pageants also began at an early age. When Burchett was five, she asked her mother if she could be in a pageant. “This was not my mom’s idea,” said Burchett. “She was very surprised. But she said we could try it, and our first pageant was a disaster.”
A great deal of training goes into being a successful beauty pageant contestant, Burchett explained. “You have walking practice, you have interview training, you have dress appointments, you have hair and make-up lessons. And for that first pageant, well, we didn’t have the right anything.”
She figured it out, though, and, says her mother, “By age seven, she could do a job interview better than most adults, because she was being trained to speak and present herself well. She won the state Cinderella pageant that year, and we were off to Las Vegas to compete in the International Cinderella pageant.”
After that, Burchett says, she just kept working steadily, taking daily dance classes, participating in pageants, going to school, and teaching in Portland at Mrs. Marla’s academy.
With the Miss East Tennessee win, Burchett is participating in a pageant that is a lead-up to the Miss America contest, which has revamped its rules. “The pageants affiliated with Miss America now emphasize empowering women,” said Burchett. “I was right in the midst of that change. In 2020, I won Miss Hendersonville. I had just graduated high school, and the pandemic was going on, and we didn’t know if there would be a state pageant. That’s when they created what they called Miss America 2.0.”
The new version of the Miss America contest removed the swimsuit portion and added a social impact portion. “You choose a cause or organization you believe in, and you’re required to present a thirty-second pitch explaining your choice,” said Burchett. Her first selection was Al-Anon, the famed program for individuals impacted by drug and alcohol addiction within the family. “I did Al-Anon for one year, and then I created my own platform, called ‘Shine Your Light, Follow Your Path.’ It focuses on healthy coping mechanisms for children of addicts, such as dance, art, soccer, sports, or gymnastics, among many others.”
Burchett’s father, she shared, had a serious addiction that took his life, and she feels that dance was the reason she was able to cope. “I’m able to relate my experience,” she said, “and I feel that I’m providing help for children who are experiencing what I did, giving them a way to survive and thrive.”
Another recent honor for Burchett was winning Miss Music City in 2022. “I’ll be passing that crown to a new Miss Music City later this month.”
Burchett is a full-time student at Western Kentucky, majoring in musical theater with a minor in business. “My first talent is dancing, then acting,” she said. “Not so much singing. When I do have to sing, I call it character singing.”
Burchett’s professional career has already begun. She had a part in ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’ a Hallmark movie starring Jana Kramer. “I got to know the directors and workers on that film, so they text me or call me when they have a casting need, and I do my best to be available,” said Burchett. She usually travels to Atlanta for shoots and has worked on projects with Nickelodeon, Hulu, and most famously, HBO Max’s “First Ladies,” in which, said Burchett, “You would never recognize me. It was all wigs, costumes, and makeup. My grandfather couldn’t pick me out.”
Last year, Burchett also spent some time working as a choreographer for Jackson, Tennessee’s fund-raising ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ”My team won first runner-up,” said Burchett, “and we raised over $320 thousand.” Proceeds from the event helped Jackson’s STAR Center fulfill its mission of helping people with disabilities realize their potential.
When asked about her vision for her future, she pauses. “Well, I should graduate from Western Kentucky next year,” she said, “if I don’t win Miss Tennessee. But if I do, I’ll take a year off to fulfill those requirements.”
Burchett doesn’t limit her long-term goals. “I’m open to movies, TV, or Broadway. I do see myself in the entertainment area of the world. But also, Mrs. Marla and I have talked about me possibly taking over the studio when we’re both older—much older,” she joked. “But, I would seriously love to have my own dance studio, and Mrs. Marla’s Academy is my home. So, that is something I could see myself doing, running this fabulous studio in Portland.”
The 2023 Miss Tennessee pageant will be held June 25th through July 1st in Memphis at the Cannon Center.
Portland residents might just want to place their bets on Kinsey Burchett.
She’s a winner.
