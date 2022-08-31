Mitchellville schoolmates from years gone by, along with some of the younger people from the Mitchellville community, gathered at the Mitchellville General Baptist (Blue Door) Fellowship Hall on Aug. 13 for a reunion.
There were 73 at the event, including some spouses. Their ages were from 82 to 65 and younger. The school closed in 1962.
