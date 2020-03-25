In a simple fact-gathering endeavor regarding the City of Portland’s sewer system, the city has discovered that the nearby City of Mitchellville’s residents have been underpaying on sewer rates to Portland for at least the past 15 years, due to a contract that first went into effect in 1999.
The deal, signed by then Portland mayor Dan Jenkins in August 1999 was to charge Mitchellville, which currently has about 75 residents on the sewer system there, a rate of $2.30 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water collected. The rate was upped to $2.94 around 2004 and was increased to $3.84 in 2017. The current rate for Mitchellville residents is $4.42 per 1,000 gallons.
“They have about 75 or 76 customers. When we got to digging into the sewer system last year, we came across this contract. For whatever reason, the rates that were raised on our city were never passed on to Mitchellville. The whole time they were on a controlled rate. Our people kept paying, but for some reason, it never got passed on to Mitchellville,” Mayor Mike Callis told the council at the March 16 meeting.
Mitchellville is a small incorporated community on Highway 259 that sits right near the Kentucky border and is also bordered by Portland’s city limits.
Per the agreement, Mitchellville’s sewer line then runs into Portland’s line where it then goes on to the wastewater treatment plant. The problem is that somehow the rate increases that have taken place in Portland over the years were not passed along to residents or the City of Mitchellville. Currently, residents in the city limits of Portland pay $11.50 per 1,000 gallons, and the few residents on Portland sewer outside the city limits pay $14.90 per 1,000 gallons.
“What we’ve been discussing with Mitchellville, and we’ve met with them, is their rate structure. Inside city limit rates for sewer is $11.50 per 1,000 gallons. There are a handful that pay outside city rates, and right now, that is $14.90. What we did is we went back and looked, because Mitchellville does take care of its collection system,” Portland public utilities director Bryan Price told the city council in the March 16 meeting. “And we also looked at where they enter our system. Where they enter our system is approximately two miles from our plant. You can take a radius and go two miles around, and that kind of encompasses a large portion of our sewer users. We try to be reasonable, but they also have about four miles of collection system that they’ve got to try and maintain. What me and the mayor talked about was 75% of the inside city rate. Seventy five% of the in-city rate would bring it to $8.63.”
Callis told the council that even the rate of 75% of the in-city rate would be a significant increase for Mitchellville residents.
“When we looked at it, we looked at the length of the line that they maintain versus what we are maintaining, because they dump everything out at the Woods Road area, and we take it in. I’m not going to lie to you. They’re in a tough spot. It’s tough on them. But they’re also underpaying what it takes for us to process that,” Callis said. “We did a ratio calculation and I said what if we charge them 75% of the in-city rate. That would in effect double what they’re paying us, but it would still be quite a bit less than what our own citizens pay.”
That said, some of the council members present stated that the Mitchellville residents should be paying at least the in-city rate, if not the out-of-city rate for sewer, and that to do so would not be fair to Portland’s own taxpayers.
After tossing the 75% rate versus the full rate, the council instructed Price to tell Mitchellville residents that the residents there would be charged the full in-city rate of $11.50 per 1,000 gallons beginning July 1, an amount that would be reflected on the residents’ August bills.
“I feel like if you told the citizens that they had been subsidizing the City of Mitchellville’s sewer rates for the past 15 years and asked them if they’d like to continue that, the vote would be an overwhelming no,” Councilman Brian Harbin said.
Added Councilman Drew Jennings, “Anything less than the inside city limits rate is not fair to our citizens.”
Price also told the council that Mitchellville is about to approve a 19-lot subdivision that would need sewer taps, and he agreed with the aldermen that Portland Utilities cannot give a rate less than what its own residents would pay to a subdivision developer and then have Mitchellville reap whatever tax money is generated from building the subdivision.
“It does not need to be cheaper for somebody to go on our sewer system and build in Mitchellville and then us not get the benefit of it,” Price said.
Mitchellville has its own sewer system but it is a low pressure type of system that feeds into the Portland line near Woods Road. Callis and Price both stated that the City of Portland taking over operation of Mitchellville’s system would likely not be practical cost-wise. Mitchellville pays a third party about $60,000 per year to maintain its sewer system.
It is possible, however, that Portland might take over the billing for Mitchellville’s sewer bills since both Mitchellville’s water and sewer come from Portland.
“They hand-write the bill to each person, and it would probably be advantageous for us to take over the billing so we can monitor some stuff. Something needs to be done. At the minimum we would double what we’re currently charging them. At the maximum, y’all do whatever you choose is best. No matter what we do, it’s going to be a dramatic increase for them,” Callis said.
City attorney John Bradley even went so far as to say that some Mitchellville residents might rather be residents of Portland, if Mitchellville wanted to revoke its charter and ask Portland for annexation.
“There have been people in Mitchellville for the last 30 years that have wanted to revoke their charter. Maybe this is the time to do that — revoking their charter and asking to be annexed into the city of Portland. They’re our neighbors. They ought to be a part of Portland,” Bradley said. “They’re on our sewer system and our water system. Why would they not want to be a part of Portland, if they want to get the same rate that our taxpayers get? But as long as they’re a city, they can’t be annexed by Portland. There’s a process you have to go through.”
Callis added that such a process is a two-fold mission.
“They’d have to want us to take them and we’d have to want to take them. It’s a two-fold process,” Callis said.￼
