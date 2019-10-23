Moon Ranch Adventures provides free weekend getways for children and families battling cancer throughout the year, but on Saturday, Oct. 26 the facility is opening its doors to the community at large for a chili supper and auction at 4 p.m.
The event will be the nonprofit's first public fundraiser since its opening in 2014 (previous benefits have been attended on an invitational basis), as part of cofounder Alan McFadden's vision to make Moon Ranch more accessible.
"We want people to come and see what Moon Ranch is all about," he said. "We've grown from about 100 people at our first event to 235 at the last couple, and we're hoping to get between 250 and 300 this time and see some fresh faces."
A chili bar, hot dog bar and more will be available at $10 a plate, and live music will be provided during the event.
"(In the past) we usually put the big tents up and everything, but we're going to be more laid back this year," McFadden said. "It's $10 a plate instead of $50, so it's much more affordable too."
Proceeds from the event will go toward funding Moon Ranch's operational costs, from insurance and utilities to maintenance for its signature four-wheelers.
On average, 10 families visit the ranch per year, and it has room for two at a time. Most of the children come from Tennessee and Kentucky, but some have traveled from as far as Atlanta and Chicago.
"It's probably one of the best camps in America right here in Portland, but it's kind of a secret," McFadden said. "The biggest thing is that it's a day or two without cancer. When you open the doors and the kids see the four-wheelers, their eyes light up and you can see the joy it brings to their life. We don't treat them like they have cancer either ... plus I get to feed them candy bars and Cokes, so I'm their best friend for a couple of days."
In between four-wheeler rides, volleyball games, swims and more, the children and families enjoy homecooked meals courtesy of McFadden's wife Rae, and local church volunteers often pitch in to help.
"There's also a fire pit where we tell stories, sing and play instruments," McFadden said. "We try and keep them outside as much as possible, because a lot of these kids have been cooped up in a hospital bed for a year."
The McFaddens were inspired to start Moon Ranch by their son Matt, who lost his own battle with cancer in 2006.
"Matt was a very giving child," McFadden said. "When you're staying at the hospital, people bring you gifts and cards ... he'd always give his to the other kids, watch movies with them ... we wanted to continue doing that kind of thing for him."
It started slowly, with a family friend recommending McFadden take his son on a four-wheeler ride before Moon Ranch was ever a concept.
"My friend had a 16-year-old, like Matt, with cancer, and he said I should take him four-wheeling," McFadden recalled. "Later I did the same thing for another family friend, and he wanted to do it again with his family ... things grew from there, and we started up Moon Ranch."
Families typically come to stay at Moon Ranch after reading about it in hospital brochures, and the McFaddens have maintained lasting friendships with their visitors.
"A lot of the time when people stay here, they end up wanting to help other children and families dealing with cancer," McFadden said. "It gives them a complete sense of relief, and watching them smile is amazing because it's something they haven't done in a long time."
