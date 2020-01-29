The move of Portland City Hall is already under way and would be further along with some cooperation from the cable company.
The tentative plan was that all employees and all the contents of the building at city hall would be out by Feb. 3, moving to the old Sumner Employment Exchange building and the old Farmers Bank building on North Broadway plus other locations as well. City hall is undergoing a complete renovation and expansion that is expected to take at least 10 months to complete. Late last week, destruction began on the building on the property at 202 South Russell Street. That land, adjacent to city hall, was acquired for parking expansion.
But while the moving of furniture has already begun, the city has hit a bit of a snag with Comcast, which provides internet service to the buildings that will temporarily house the city workers. The city was unable to get fiber optics installed in the Sumner Employment Exchange building, but now does have internet there, while Comcast has yet to turn on the fiber optics inside the bank building.
“We started back in October 2019 about getting fiber (optics) to this (Sumner Employment) building. We use fiber for all our servers. Well, here we are, and there is still no fiber here,” Mayor Mike Callis told the Leader on Friday. “We finally got them to run regular internet cable, so that we can connect to our servers. It’s a slower process, but we’ve got to do something.”
Meanwhile, there is a different issue at the old Farmers Bank building, which was donated to the city in late 2019.
“The Farmers Bank building already has fiber installed. All they have to do is turn it on for the city. They turned it off for the bank. It’s been an absolute hassle and we still don’t have a resolution. The only thing we can do is move what we can move, prepare what we can prepare and when the fiber gets turned on at the Farmers Bank, we’ll move our servers out of city hall,” Callis said. “We can’t move our servers until we have place to move them to.”
Receiving the bank building caused the city to call an audible in its moving plans, as offices were already going to be set up at the gas shop before the city acquired the bank building. Plans call for the mayor’s office, human resources, planning and codes and administrative workers for the city to be at the Sumner Employment Exchange building, which is owned by Jaska Russell. The old Farmers Bank building will serve as Portland’s business office, where customers will pay everything from water bills to speeding tickets.
“When the Farmers Bank donated their property to us, which we’re really glad of, by the way, it changed our plans. We already had a tentative plan in place of how we were going to do everything,” Callis said. “The tentative plan, I had some offices constructed at the gas shop several months ago in preparation for our move. Jaska told us we could use this building, but we can’t fit everybody in it. I had some temporary offices constructed, and long-term storage after the move. That was the plan. We would get some folks moved around between the house at the park, between those offices, the Moye Green House and this building. That’s how we were going to do it originally. But when the bank came on line, it made it so we could do Sumner Employment and we could do the Farmers Bank. So we could move everybody out of city hall into those two places. It was really good for us. But Comcast is holding us up and it’s been difficult.”
One of the other moves was to take a lot of non-essential files, in terms of regular use, and move them to a secure location at the police department building.
The mayor added that as difficult as the move has been, having most workers and items in just two buildings is making the transition easier.
“There’s a lot going on, but we’ve very fortunate to have been given a building. It’s made our life a whole lot easier than what we were planning on doing,” Callis said.
