On Thursday June 9, the Portland Chamber of Commerce held its first “Music on Main” event of the summer, featuring a variety of activities.
The band Bizz & Everyday People played a set filled with throwback hits. Their rendition of “Hey Ya,” by Outkast had the crowd on its feet.
Front Porch Senior Living residents attended the event together, dancing and singing to the popular hits. The band slowed the pace of the evening by performing Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman.” Couples all around slow-danced as the sun set behind them.
In addition to the live music, the event also featured food trucks, such as Cantrell’s Grill, and a farmers market right around the corner. Event sponsors such as Hands of Hope and Volunteer State Bank set up and handed out drinks and snacks to those in attendance.
“The purpose of the event was to create a laid back event for the community to be able to come out and enjoy,” said Sherri Ferguson, chamber president and CEO.
Ferguson said the event is a chance for families, couples and individuals to come out and enjoy a stress-free, relaxed evening with fellow community members.
The next event is July 14 and will showcase a performance by Dustin Spears starting at 6:30 p.m. Event sponsors will again be set up, and Brucey’s BBQ will be in attendance. The concert is free, however chairs are available for rent for $5.
