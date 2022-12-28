I knew my dog, Nash, before he was born,” says Rose Shamonski matter-of-factly.

The reason for this revolves around the circumstances of Rose Shamonski’s life. After her husband died in 2015, Shamonski faced a dilemma. Because she suffers from a lifelong neurological condition that renders one leg painfully frozen, she knew she would need a live-in helper. After giving the situation much thought, she decided to get a service dog.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.