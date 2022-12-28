“I knew my dog, Nash, before he was born,” says Rose Shamonski matter-of-factly.
The reason for this revolves around the circumstances of Rose Shamonski’s life. After her husband died in 2015, Shamonski faced a dilemma. Because she suffers from a lifelong neurological condition that renders one leg painfully frozen, she knew she would need a live-in helper. After giving the situation much thought, she decided to get a service dog.
“It took a little while to find
Nash,” says Shamonski. “I tried one
dog before Nash, but he was like gunpowder — always exploding,”
said Shamonski. “So, I donated that
dog to the state of Tennessee. They
gave me the name
of a breeder, and I contacted her, and
we had long conversations about the kind of dog I needed. She was attending the Atlanta dog show to breed one of
her dogs to a show dog and said I could buy one of the puppies. Of course, she didn’t know a pregnancy would result, but she hoped it would! And it did. Nash was born in a litter of twelve, and he picked me out.”
Nash is a Scottish Golden Retriever; the Golden Retriever breed was actually created in Scotland by Sir Dudley Marjoribanks at his Scottish estate in the late nineteenth century and became a recognized breed by the Kennel Club in 1913.
“Training him was so easy,”
said Shamonski. “I used bells to house-break him, and he learned
almost immediately. He has a very easygoing nature. Even people at the dog park know he’s mellow. When I first brought him home, my neighbors described him as ‘an old dog soul in a puppy’s body.’ ”
Shamonski needed her dog to assist her in getting up. “Almost as soon as I brought him home, he started picking me up whenever I took my brace off. Within a year he was doing all sorts of things for me — helping me up from a chair, retrieving things for me — being a general household help. My doctors told me to get him certified, so I took him to K-9 Companions in Mount Juliet.”
At K-9 Companions, Nash received training in the three basic service dog behaviors — how to brace, help, and pull.
“He was already bracing and helping,” said Rose. “He needed to correct his position when he would brace me, and he had to learn to pull. Pulling is needed if I have to go uphill. If I tell him to pull, he’ll walk ahead of me and tug me along with his leash. And if I fall, or if I’m sitting in a chair, and I say ‘brace’ to him, he comes over and places himself so that I can push up on him.”
Nash will be six years old on Dec. 18 and received his service dog certification in 2020 — a process that was interrupted by Covid. Part of the training involves outings to teach the dogs how to stay calm in crowds. For instance, the dogs were taken to the zoo, Opryland Gardens, and to malls to experience escalators. Nash’s certification ceremony was held at the zoo.
“Nash is now an Honor Dog for the K-9 organization,” said Shamonski, “which means he helps to train and educate the other dogs.”
Shemonski decided to stay in Portland after the death of her husband even though most of her relatives lived elsewhere at the time. “I loved Portland and my house, and there are a lot of people here who love Nash,” she said. “And the town really supported us when he was nominated as a Hero Dog.”
With Shamonski’s cooperation, Nash’s K-9 trainer entered him into the American Dog Hero competition in 2020. “I had to write up an informative piece about him, and send photos, and then get people in the community to vote for him,” said Shamonski. “I was allowed to vote for him only once a day, which I did!”
The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is an annual nationwide competition that searches out and recognizes America’s Hero Dogs who are identified by extraordinary actions. There are seven categories: law enforcement dogs, therapy dogs, military dogs, search and rescue dogs, guide/hearing dogs, shelter dogs, and service dogs. The winning dogs are honored at a gala in Palm Beach, Fla.
“Nash has always been entered as a service dog,” said Shamonski. “Service dogs are judged on their ability to perform specific tasks for people with disabilities as defined by the Americans With Disabilities Act. They can be trained to retrieve objects, assist with balance, detect seizure
or diabetic alerts, and assist people with psychiatric disabilities.”
K-9 also selected
Nash to star in a service dog movie designed to instruct the public on
how to approach service dogs.
The Dog Hero contest asks for stories of extraordinary behavior, and Nash has a few to tell.
“When he was four months old, a girlfriend of mine was visiting, and we decided to take him to Nashville. We were at a little outdoor restaurant, and he kept walking over to this lady in a wheelchair. Even when he came back to me, he kept turning his head toward her. So, because we were watching Nash watching her, we noticed when she went into distress, and we called 911. It turned out she was having a heart attack.”
Another incident on a shopping trip. “He was pulling on his leash and trying to drag me over to this young man. At that time, I thought he was misbehaving, but he was really pulling hard. The next thing you knew, the young fellow had a seizure.”
Because of incidents like this, Shamonski has learned that any behavior that’s different from Nash’s normal calm, possibly means someone is in some form of distress. “This is not something he’s been trained for. It’s just something he does.”
Shamonski herself has a history of low blood pressure episodes. “I haven’t had a single episode when he’s been with me. Once when he was gone for a couple of weeks, I did have one. So,if Nash and I were driving together and he started nosing me, I would not ignore it. I’d pull off the road.”
Shamonski’s leg condition has been worsening for the past few years. “By now my leg is pretty much dead. I’ve trained my brain to lift it higher, but it really doesn’t function. When my husband was alive, he was my helper, and I have wonderful neighbors who check on me. But before Nash’s arrival, I had stopped going out. I never went to anything fun, but now I do. I go to the Strawberry Festival, the Farmer’s Market, and the Christmas Tree Lighting. If I need to sit down somewhere, even on the curb, I know he can pull me up.”
Shamonski said she recently learned that Nash also has a protective mode when they were inside the house, and he started wailing, teeth barred, and hair standing on end. “I had no idea what was going on,” said Shamonski, “but a neighbor told me that a coyote had run through the cul-de-sac we live on, right past a couple of kids. Nash wanted to get out there and chase him off.”
Being something of a celebrity, Nash has allowed Shamonski to
rub elbows with a few famous people “For instance, Loretta Lynn invited him to the VIP dinner for her 87th birthday bash. We were given seats in the second row,” said Shamonski. “She loved him!”
He’s also been a very good friend to Ronnie McDowell and has the photos to prove it.
Shamonski and Nash took a long road trip this year, staying in Colorado with friends and driving back. “It’s really like I have a companion,” said Shamonski. “I don’t know what I ever did without him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.