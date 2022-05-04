The Portland community has a chance Thursday to join the National Day of Prayer event at First Baptist Church, an event designed to be headed by those in the community along with pastors.
It begins at 7:14 a.m., a time in reference to 2 Chronicles 7:14, which begins: “If my own people will humbly pray and turn back to me and stop sinning, then I will answer them from heaven. I will forgive them and make their land fertile once again.”
“So we’re starting at 7:14 text as a nod to that verse,” said Ricky Morris, pastor at Living Free Church.
The goal is for the event to end at 8 a.m. to give time for those in attendance to get to their work places.
“The churches in our community are all invited. And of course, all in the community are invited,” said Tim Colovos, pastor at First Baptist Church.
Doors will open at 6:45 a.m., and a light breakfast will be served before the event begins at 7:14 a.m.
“Some pastors got together, and we decided this year, not only the pastors are going to pray, some people in the community are going to come up and introduce others to pray,” Colovos said.
“It’s a community prayer meeting,” Morris said. “We’re coming together as a community. Pastors, we’re involved in it to some degree, but a few of our community leaders are overseeing certain areas.”
“It’s about all of us reaching out to Jesus, bringing our needs and our petitions to Him.”
The event will open with prayers for churches, specific needs in the room on the day, businesses, “which is also covering our community, our leaders in our community, our mayor and those types of things,” Morris said.
“We are praying for our first responders, individuals who are putting themselves out there every day, and we also bracketed under that the conflict in Ukraine, our nation’s leaders, focusing on that, and our local school system. Our students face unique challenges in the next-generation.”
Those will be the prayer focus, but in the end, Morris said the overriding prayer is for people to turn to God.
“And that we would repent,” he said. “Repent, this is just a turning away, walking in one direction, we turn in the other direction.”
