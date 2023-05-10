PORNWS-05-10-23 DAY OF PRAYER

Dozens of people bow their heads at Portland’s National Day of Prayer, held at the First Baptist Church on May 4.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

In honor of the National Day of Prayer, approximately one hundred people from the Portland area gathered at the First Baptist Church gymnasium on Thursday morning, May 4, to express their faith in a communal setting. Opening songs were led by Ty Crowder, the Campus Pastor of the Living Free Fellowship.

Following the music, Mayor Mike Callis welcomed the crowd, noting that the Bible tells followers to offer prayers and intercession for all individuals who are in authority.

