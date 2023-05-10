In honor of the National Day of Prayer, approximately one hundred people from the Portland area gathered at the First Baptist Church gymnasium on Thursday morning, May 4, to express their faith in a communal setting. Opening songs were led by Ty Crowder, the Campus Pastor of the Living Free Fellowship.
Following the music, Mayor Mike Callis welcomed the crowd, noting that the Bible tells followers to offer prayers and intercession for all individuals who are in authority.
Daniel Hernandez, Senior Pastor of the House of God Door to Heaven, spoke on the power of unity and God’s love for every person. This was followed by David Hayes, the Discipleship Pastor at the First Baptist Church, who talked about the strength that comes from the church, regardless of the size or location of the fellowship.
Ricky Morris, Lead Pastor of the Living Free Fellowship, spoke about the mission of the church—not to be served, but to serve, and prayed that the attendees would recognize those in the community who need that service.
Roger Putnam, the Lead Pastor at Byram’s Chapel, noted the disappearance of “the Wednesday night prayer meeting,” and closed the morning by asking audience members to reach out and pray for the needs of the people next to them.
The event, which began at 7 a.m., provided a “grab and go” breakfast and was concluded by 7:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.