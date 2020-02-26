New Portland Police Chief Jason Williams had the interim tag removed from his title last week and will head up the Portland Police Department on a full-time more permanent basis.
For Williams, it is a chance to lead in the town he has grown up in and lived in all his life. The new chief takes over for Anthony Heavner, who retired in January to move back to Memphis to be closer to family.
Williams, a 1997 Portland High graduate, believes that being from Portland is a distinct advantage for him in his job. The 40-year-old had previously worked in the department as a lieutenant in the crime investigation division of the department.
“It’s a huge advantage, because there’s no substitute for relationships. I’ve lived here my whole life, went to school here, went to church here. My kids go to school here. A lot of people who are teachers at the high school are people I went to school with,” he said. “It’s just a wide network of people that I’ve forged relationships with over the years, and there’s no substitute for that. That’s not something you can do overnight. It happens over the course of years.
“I think a certain amount of confidence and trust comes from that. I think I have a certain amount of that, because I think professionally I’ve conducted myself honorably, and in my personal relationships too, and my personal relationships kind of carry over into that too. Chief Heavner told me one time — and it was a very accurate statement he made — no matter how long you stay here, you can never be from here, unless you’re from here. And it’s true. So I think that’s a big advantage.”
Mayor Mike Callis in appointing Williams as the new police chief said he believed Williams possesses the necessary skills to continue the department’s move forward.
“Over the last several weeks, I thought on the best way forward for our police department and our community, and I decided that Jason Williams is the person we need to lead going forward,” Callis said. “As we seek accreditation and as we work to make the PPD one of the best departments in the state, Chief Williams will be that leader to help us grow.”
Williams too referenced the accreditation process that Portland is pursing through Tennessee Association of Police Chiefs, which will help the PPD measure up to the highest standards available.
“We’re in an accreditation process with the TLEA that we’ve started into and it’s through the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. It’s basically a check and balance system for policy and procedures and all that type thing. We’re pursuing that, and that type of thing is going to continue,” Williams said. “It’s really just an oversight type thing. It tells people that we adhere to whatever the best practices are for law enforcement for place and time. It’s a three-year process, and it’s a vetting process where they actually come and do site visits toward the end of it. They interview employees and go over all your policies that you put in place, and then they have to find a way for you to demonstrate to them that you’re adhering to those policies. It’s really just a thing to let people know that whatever the best practices are in law enforcement at that time, we’re adhering to those.”
The new chief said he wants to continue many of the steps that Heavner and the city already had in motion.
“We’ve had some pretty positive momentum over the last six months to a year anyway, and I kind of just want to continue that. We’ve got some incentives that have come in lately from the council and mayor as far as sign-on bonuses for certified officers,” Williams said. “We got the pay fixed a little bit so that the pay is a little better and we’re paying a little bit of an elevated rate for experience. And those are all things that help and things that people pay attention to when they want to go to work somewhere.”
Williams has plans to grow the department as the city itself embraces for growth that should inevitably come from the new interstate exchange that was recently opened.
“We want to grow the department. We want to grow as the community grows. Right now, we have two divisions — the patrol division and the criminal investigation division. When we get those to full staff, we’re planning to add a flex unit shortly. The positions are kind of already there. We’ve just got to get up to full staff, and when we can do that, it’ll kind of be a crime suppression team and it’ll be under the supervision of the criminal investigation division,” he said. “At some point, I’d like to add a traffic division as well and have a couple of officers assigned to that that can concentrate on places in town where we get a lot of complaints traffic-wise.”
Williams is married to his wife, Samantha. The couple has two daughters, ages 20 and 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.