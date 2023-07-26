For decades, the Macon County Fair has been a week of fun and activities for families to enjoy before the new school season begins. To get things to happen, planning begins very early, as a matter of fact, some planning begins during the fair. This year brings new events. Jeff Hughes, Macon County Fair President had some info to share.

“We have 20 fair board members and it takes a lot of phone calls and planning,” Hughes said. “Sometimes things run smoothly but other times you might have someone cancel last minute, and that leaves us scrambling to fill that slot. It doesn’t take long to run out of options when that happens.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.