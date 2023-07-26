For decades, the Macon County Fair has been a week of fun and activities for families to enjoy before the new school season begins. To get things to happen, planning begins very early, as a matter of fact, some planning begins during the fair. This year brings new events. Jeff Hughes, Macon County Fair President had some info to share.
“We have 20 fair board members and it takes a lot of phone calls and planning,” Hughes said. “Sometimes things run smoothly but other times you might have someone cancel last minute, and that leaves us scrambling to fill that slot. It doesn’t take long to run out of options when that happens.”
Hughes said the board meets each month except December. “We try and contact people as early as we can. As early as January and February and even earlier for some,” said Hughes. “Our truck pulls are one instance where we plan the following year at the end of the current year’s pull. If you don’t let them know that early that you want the sleds for next year, you’ll lose out, and that’s a bad thing because the truck pulls are our big event.”
Friday night, July 28, the fair begins. “The carnival will be here,” said Hughes. “This is the second year that we will have the carnival this early. There will also be a new event, a mini-rod pull. The following night, Saturday, there will be a demolition derby and the fairest of the fair beauty pageant.”
Monday night, July 31 is another new event — a junk car race. “We got the idea for the junk car race from a guy that lives on cedar bluff,” Hughes said. “He does these junk car races on his farm every Sunday afternoon. They race around a circle mud track, it was a lot of fun to watch. One of our board members went down there and watched it and got to talking to the guy and asked if he might want to do something like that at the fair. He made a few phone calls and came back to us with an absolutely.”
Hughes expressed that there has been a lot of interest in the junk car race.
“We’ve received several calls about it and people are going out and buying cars to enter into the race with,” Hughes said. “I’m guessing we will have 20 or so participants.”
Catalogs from last year’s fair and this year’s schedules can be found at local banks, the Chamber of Commerce, Macon County Co-op, and several other locations in Lafayette.
Macon County Fair ScheduleFriday, July 28
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$25
6 p.m. Lookout Creek Band Concert
7 p.m. Mini Rod and Lawn Pull
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Farm Toy Show Set-Up
9:30 a.m. Lego Building Contest
10 a.m. All Youth Exhibits/Entries Set-Up
2:45 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Interview, Photogenic and Miss Congeniality
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$25
5:45 p.m. Opening ceremony
5:45 p.m. George Rideonour Band Concert
6 p.m. Macon County Fair Princess Pageant
7 p.m. Macon County Fairest of the Fair Pageant
2 p.m. Decorated Scarecrow Competition Set-Up
2 p.m. All Adult, Women’s Building and Field Crop Entries Set-Up, Farm Toy Display Set-Up
3 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$20
4 p.m. Entertainment Afternoon and Thank You Sunday
5 p.m. Home Cookery and Floral Exhibits Judging
5 p.m. Lane Schlafke Concert
8 a.m. Judging of All Youth and Adult Exhibits
8 a.m.-Noon Field Crop Entries
1 p.m. Field Crop Entries Judging
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$20
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Central Elementary School)
6 p.m. Macon County Fair Petite Miss Pageant
6 p.m. Young Cattlemen’s Show
6:15 p.m. Open Heifer Show
7 p.m. Macon County Fair Sweetheart Pageant
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Night-$20 (all students in grades K-12 admitted free)
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Lafayette Elementary School)
6 p.m. George Ridenour Band Concert
7 p.m. Mrs. Macon County Pageant
7 p.m. Ms. Senior Macon County Pageant
7 p.m. Battle of the Battery-Powered Vehicles
5 p.m. Church Night Carnival Arm Band Special-$18
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Macon County High School, Red Boiling Springs High School, Macon County Junior High School, Red Boiling Springs Junior High School)
6 p.m. Little Miss Macon County Pageant
7 p.m. Miss Macon County Pageant
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Senior Citizens’ Day
12:30 p.m. Women’s Building Demonstration, Quilt Bed Turnings
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Special-$20
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Red Boiling Springs Elementary School)
6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Mobile Dairy Classroom
7 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Special-$25
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Westside Elementary School)
7 p.m. Flat Rock Ramblers Concert
8:30 a.m. Backyard Cook-Off
9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show and Sale
1 p.m. Iron Skillet Contest
5 p.m. Carnival Arm Band Special-$25
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Women’s Building Open, Commercial and Educational Building, and Farm Toy Show Building Open
5 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament
5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. School House Open (Fairlane Elementary School)
7 p.m. Luggnutts in Concert
9 p.m. Sally Wells Building Door Prize Giveaway
2 p.m. All Exhibits and Entries Pick-Up
