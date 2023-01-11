Industrial Power Solutions, an affiliated company to Traughber Mechanical, is locating in a renovated industrial building on 1008 Bypass Road in Franklin, Ky. Industrial Power Solutions is a full-service electrical contracting firm that specializes in industrial and commercial electrical applications. The new company is able to design and install electrical services for factories, schools, hospitals, office buildings as well as warehouses. Industrial Power Solutions services include professional CAD drawing, design/build engineering, industrial electrical maintenance, process power and controls for equipment, equipment relocations, medium and high voltage (up to 12,470 volts), commercial infrastructure, electrical service/maintenance, low voltage systems, and 24-hour emergency service.
Ryan Forshee, co-owner of Industrial Power Solutions said “the company strives to go above and beyond to please their customers and to make sure the job is done right. Our company will offer multiple options to help offset cost as well as provide premium electrical services in this area.”
Joey Traughber, the other co-owner of Industrial Power Solutions stated that “Franklin is a great place for our new company. This entire south-central Kentucky and northern Tennessee area is growing as a manufacturing and commercial hub and Franklin allows us to be right in the center of these expanding markets. We look forward to providing services to this area.”
“I am so pleased that this new company has decided to open up its facility in our community,” said Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes. “The Traughber family has been a part of our industrial community for thirty years and I really appreciate the investment that Ryan Forshee and Joey Traughber are making in our county.”
Mayor Larry Dixon expressed his pleasure in the new industry locating in Franklin. “We are fortunate to have this industry locate in our city to help provide needed electrical service to the many industries that call our community their home. Some fifteen new jobs are being created by Industrial Power Solutions, and this is great news for Franklin.”
Gary Broady, Chairman of the Franklin Simpson Industrial Authority said “Industrial Power Solutions is exactly the kind of service industry we need in Franklin. The company is providing skilled, well-paying jobs that will provide great careers for residents of Simpson County.”
For more information about Industrial Power Solutions or the Franklin/Simpson County area contact Dennis Griffin at 270-586-4477 or at fsindustry@bellsouth.net.
