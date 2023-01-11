Industrial Power Solutions, an affiliated company to Traughber Mechanical, is locating in a renovated industrial building on 1008 Bypass Road in Franklin, Ky. Industrial Power Solutions is a full-service electrical contracting firm that specializes in industrial and commercial electrical applications. The new company is able to design and install electrical services for factories, schools, hospitals, office buildings as well as warehouses. Industrial Power Solutions services include professional CAD drawing, design/build engineering, industrial electrical maintenance, process power and controls for equipment, equipment relocations, medium and high voltage (up to 12,470 volts), commercial infrastructure, electrical service/maintenance, low voltage systems, and 24-hour emergency service.

Ryan Forshee, co-owner of Industrial Power Solutions said “the company strives to go above and beyond to please their customers and to make sure the job is done right. Our company will offer multiple options to help offset cost as well as provide premium electrical services in this area.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.