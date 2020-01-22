The Portland Public Library has a new head librarian, and after about six weeks on the job, she is already finding out how friendly folks here can be.
Sally Ream took over as library manager in Portland on Dec. 5, replacing the retiring Debra Elledge. Priot to coming to Portland, Ream had worked at the Gallatin Public Library for 13 years.
“I grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and came to Tennessee in 1989,” Ream said. “I was a stay-at-home mom and then worked at the Gallatin Library for 13 years. My two youngest got to middle school age, and I was wanting to find a job, and my next door neighbor worked at the Gallatin Library. I went to the library all the time anyway. And an opening came up, and I went for it. I started as a clerk and went all the way up to an assistant manager.”
Since coming to Portland, she has enjoyed the friendly company of the library co-workers and patrons who visit.
“It’s been really nice. Everybody has been really welcoming. Everybody that comes in stops and says, ‘Welcome.’ It’s been very nice. I’m really happy here,” Ream said. “Everybody on the staff here is great. They all know that they’re doing.”
Ream said Elledge, who had worked at the Portland Library for 24 years before retiring last fall, made the transition easy for her in Portland.
“Debra left me in really good shape. She was very organized. Coming in after her has been an easy transition,” Ream said.
Ream and her staff have been moving some displays and things around at the library, and likes to get input from the staff.
“I try to talk to the staff one-on-one and get their ideas of what they see at the library. We’re moving things around in here physically,” she said. “We’re moving some stuff, and I want to build the DVD collection. It’s a popular thing to check out.”
Ream said it is most important, however to make sure the library’s patrons are satisfied.
“The main thing is the patrons, making sure they’re happy and have everything they need,” Ream said.
As for some of her other responsibilities as manager, she said, “It’s managing the people, handling the finances and paying the bills, doing the budget, applying for grants.”
Ream and her husband live in Gallatin. They have four children and seven grandchildren.
