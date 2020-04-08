The Portland City Council, already holding meetings at the Portland Public Library due to the renovation project at city hall, will hold its first online remote meeting on April 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay at home/social distancing rules now in place in Tennessee.
Brandon Roberts, who handles the city’s meetings from the standpoint of getting them streamed on the city’s website, has been busy, according to Mayor Mike Callis, working with the technology and internet system to get all the necessary people in a remote meeting for the council meeting.
“We’re going to work and try to do a mock meeting first before we go live, if that makes sense,” Callis said. “Brandon in our communications department has been putting in a lot of work on this.”
Gov. Bill Lee and the state recently relaxed requirement for people to be physically present for meetings due to the social distancing and stay at home orders from the COVID-19 outbreak. By relaxing those rules, legal city council meetings can be done by remote during this time of crisis.
“I feel like we’ll be able to have some control in this. We have to have a meeting on the third Monday of every month. We’re taking directions from the state comptrollers’ office that allows us to hold meetings electronically. The governor has stated that that can take place,” Callis said.
The city has already been doing weekly staff meetings of late by remote and now will be working to be able to have both audio and video for the council meeting.
“That’s one of the things that we’re working on, and we’ve got a couple of different options that we’re looking into. We’re going to try the best we know how to handle this situation,” Callis said. “In our meetings, there are 10 people that have to be there — The seven council members, me as the mayor, the city attorney and the city recorder.”
That doesn’t include the other people, such as department heads and Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson, who sit in on the meetings and are asked to give reports to the mayor and council at each meeting.
The program that will be used to try and tie everything together is Go To Meeting. One of the tricks of that is that people may be dialed in in various ways. Some may be dialing in from a telephone. Others may use either audio or video from a cellphone, and others may use their laptop camera video capability.
“We’re going to have some people dialing in, some people using cellphones and some on laptop computers, and trying to put all these different ways in because we’ll be going across several platforms to make this happen,” Callis said of both the mock trials and the real meeting itself.
One big concern that Callis said could be an issue is internet access by the various people online. While some in the meeting may have a solid internet connection and stream, others may have some sketchiness in their broadband access. Callis pointed out that as more and more people are working from home now rather than going to work, home internet wifi is being taxed more and might not move as fast as it normally would with more people online.
“Technology is a great thing, but when you have a meeting set up like this, it isn’t necessarily the quality of the wifi signal where you are, but it can be the quality of the wifi from wherever a person is calling in from,” Callis said. “You can even see that when you watch the news, how they have trouble with lagging and things like that. And they have millions of dollars to be able to do those things.”
There will be an audio recording and also a video that will be archived on the city’s website as every meeting is.
“We are required to have an audio recording of the meeting and we will also video stream it live and then archive it on our website like we always do. There may not be much to see in the video, but we will have it,” Callis said.
The April 20 meeting will not only be historic for the circumstances in that it will be the first done by remote, but there is also important business to take care of. The city council, the mayor and the Chamber of Commerce is expected to decide the fate of the 79th Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, which is now in peril due to the coronavirus attack and the ban on large gatherings.
The event, scheduled with the parade on May 9, usually brings around 30,000 people into Portland. But with public safety concerns, the city must decide whether or not to postpone or cancel this year’s event.
